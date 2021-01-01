Menu

Dominique LACROIX

  Consutant
  PROCESS AND SOLUTIONS, LLC
  • Consutant

YORK

  PROCESS AND SOLUTIONS, LLC - Consutant

    Technique | YORK 2013 - maintenant Deliver the following to multiple clients: logistics auditing and SWOT; cost savings; strategic sourcing; service and efficiency; reduction of waste and COQ; Production Control, Lean and Systems development.

  Faurecia - Directeur logistique

    Autre | INDIANAPOLIS 2012 - 2013 Lead Production Control & Flows for three countries and 21 locations, 500+ associates, 7 direct reports
    Determine negotiation strategy and leverage Sourcing for Transportation and Warehousing
    Manage reusable packaging, design green initiatives and deploy Waste Elimination task force
    Benchmark and reach Excellence regarding Customer Service
    Design and deploy auditing process for Complianc

  Continental Tires The Americas - Directeur logistique

    Autre | Le Détroit (14690) 1999 - 2012 Lead Business Unit Strategy for Supply Chain, Sourcing and Distribution, $2B in sales.
    Manage logistics for 16 locations in seven countries, $130M budget, 350+ associates, 7 direct reports.
    Design SC strategy and roadmap, including systems RFIs, interfaces to SAP, and team development.
    Optimize TCO and global transport Budget / RFQs, $130M transport and $25M warehousing
     customer service

