Dominique NITOUMBI

CHELLES

En résumé

28ans
Email: dominique.n@live.fr


Connaissances Techniques
• ASP.NET 4 & MVC 2/3,
• C#, Sharepoint 2010, WCF, LinqToSql
• HTML5, Javascript (JSON), CSS3, XML, RSS, Ajax
• Langage PHP 5 (POO, MVC)
• Bas de données: Oracle 10, MySql, MSSQL, PL/SQL
• Framework: CakePHP
• Toolkit Js: JQuery / UI / Mobile
• Agile et Scrum
• Respect des normes W3C pour le SEO
• Optimisation pour le référencement naturel
• Maitrise des logiciels Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator,
• Microsoft Server 2008(GPO, IIS, VPN, DNS)




Mes projets réalisés



http://podcast.art-domix.fr/

Podcast pour diffuser mes mixes
• Outils: Cakephp, MySQL, Jquery, Html5 et Css3
• Modules de tags
• Moteur de recherche
• Back-office
• Autocomplete
• Flux rss
• Api Facebook
• Api Twitter
• Api bit.ly
• Api Google Map V3
• Pagination
• SEO




Environnement

• Windows xp et plus
• Linux ubuntu desktop et server
• IDE: Netbean, dreamweaver, notepad ++
• Visual Studio 2010 SP1, Expression Studio
• Outils graphique : Photoshop, Illustrator
• Logiciel audio: Audacity, Sony acid 7, Ableton live 8, Trakor
• Logiciel video: Premier
• Logiciel photo: Lightroom, Camera Raw
• WampServer
• SVN, TFS
• Virtualisation: VmWare

Langue

• Français, Anglais: lu/technique.

Entreprises

  • GROUPE GFI - Développeur PHP & .NET

    2013 - 2017 MINISTERE DE L'INTERIEUR - ANRU - Développeur PHP & .NET

    * Maintenance applicative des projets SI-AGORA (PHP) et EPDSI (.NET) ;
    * Tests et recettes de WebServices avec SoapUI ;
    * Elaboration d'études permettant au client final de mieux comprendre son application ;
    * Suivi des collaborateurs pour une bonne intégration au projet ;
    * Etablir et clarifier les besoins du client ;
    * Optimisation des requêtes sql et procédure stocké (Oracle et MS-SQL) ;
    * Analyse et résolution des anomalies de performance sql et js ;
    * Mise en place régulière de documentation pour une reprise de projet ;
    * Utilisation de la librairie Fpdf et HtmlToPdf ;
    * Mise en place et application des procédures pour les mises en production des applications

  • GROUPE GFI - Développeur PHP & .NET

    2013 - maintenant MINISTERE DE L'INTERIEUR - ANRU - Développeur PHP/ORACLE & .NET

    * Maintenance applicative du projet SI-AGORA (PHP) et EPDSI (.NET)
    * Elaboration d'études permettant au client final de mieux comprendre son application
    * Suivi des collaborateurs pour une bonne intégration au projet
    * Etablir et clarifier les besoins du client (.NET) ;
    * Optimisation des requêtes sql et procédure stocké (Oracle et MS-SQL)
    * Analyse et résolution des anomalies de performance sql et js
    * Mise en place régulière de documentation pour une reprise de projet
    * Utilisation de la librairie Fpdf et HtmlToPdf ;
    * Mise en place et application des proc*dures pour les mises en production de l`application

    Environnement : Technologies et méthode utilisées :
    * GNU/Linux (CentOS/Server) * PHP5/Oracle, .NET ASPX ;
    * MS-Windows 7/server 2008 * MSSQL, Web service ;
    * JavaScript/Ajax HTML/CSS, SVN, GIT,
    Jenkins

  • GROUPE YOUFOOT - Développeur CakePHP

    2010 - 2011 Site Communautaire sur le foot - Développeur Cakephp

    * Optimisation d'auto-suggestion ;
    * Utilisation de mongodb pour la recherche de données ;
    * Référencement naturel du site (SEO)
    * Génération de Sitemap à la volée ;
    * Migration du site web vers version majeur du framework Cakephp ;
    * Mise en place de plugin pour l'optimisation du site ;
    * Utilisation de l'API Google map V2
    * Création des slug
    * Travail en subversioning avec SVN

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2012 Informatique développement web

  • Lycée Gaston Bachelard (Chelles)

    Chelles 2004 - 2007 Serie S Option SI

Réseau