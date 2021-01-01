Dominique NITOUMBI

28ans

Email: dominique.n@live.fr





Connaissances Techniques

• ASP.NET 4 & MVC 2/3,

• C#, Sharepoint 2010, WCF, LinqToSql

• HTML5, Javascript (JSON), CSS3, XML, RSS, Ajax

• Langage PHP 5 (POO, MVC)

• Bas de données: Oracle 10, MySql, MSSQL, PL/SQL

• Framework: CakePHP

• Toolkit Js: JQuery / UI / Mobile

• Agile et Scrum

• Respect des normes W3C pour le SEO

• Optimisation pour le référencement naturel

• Maitrise des logiciels Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator,

• Microsoft Server 2008(GPO, IIS, VPN, DNS)









Mes projets réalisés







http://podcast.art-domix.fr/



Podcast pour diffuser mes mixes

• Outils: Cakephp, MySQL, Jquery, Html5 et Css3

• Modules de tags

• Moteur de recherche

• Back-office

• Autocomplete

• Flux rss

• Api Facebook

• Api Twitter

• Api bit.ly

• Api Google Map V3

• Pagination

• SEO









Environnement



• Windows xp et plus

• Linux ubuntu desktop et server

• IDE: Netbean, dreamweaver, notepad ++

• Visual Studio 2010 SP1, Expression Studio

• Outils graphique : Photoshop, Illustrator

• Logiciel audio: Audacity, Sony acid 7, Ableton live 8, Trakor

• Logiciel video: Premier

• Logiciel photo: Lightroom, Camera Raw

• WampServer

• SVN, TFS

• Virtualisation: VmWare



Langue



• Français, Anglais: lu/technique.



