Dominique NITOUMBI

28ans
Email: dominique.n@live.fr
Connaissances Techniques
• ASP.NET 4 & MVC 2/3,
• C#, Sharepoint 2010, WCF, LinqToSql
• HTML5, Javascript (JSON), CSS3, XML, RSS, Ajax
• Langage PHP 5 (POO, MVC)
• Bas de données: Oracle 10, MySql, MSSQL, PL/SQL
• Framework: CakePHP
• Toolkit Js: JQuery / UI / Mobile
• Agile et Scrum
• Respect des normes W3C pour le SEO
• Optimisation pour le référencement naturel
• Maitrise des logiciels Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator,
• Microsoft Server 2008(GPO, IIS, VPN, DNS)
Mes projets réalisés
http://podcast.art-domix.fr/
Podcast pour diffuser mes mixes
• Outils: Cakephp, MySQL, Jquery, Html5 et Css3
• Modules de tags
• Moteur de recherche
• Back-office
• Autocomplete
• Flux rss
• Api Facebook
• Api Twitter
• Api bit.ly
• Api Google Map V3
• Pagination
• SEO
Environnement
• Windows xp et plus
• Linux ubuntu desktop et server
• IDE: Netbean, dreamweaver, notepad ++
• Visual Studio 2010 SP1, Expression Studio
• Outils graphique : Photoshop, Illustrator
• Logiciel audio: Audacity, Sony acid 7, Ableton live 8, Trakor
• Logiciel video: Premier
• Logiciel photo: Lightroom, Camera Raw
• WampServer
• SVN, TFS
• Virtualisation: VmWare
Langue
• Français, Anglais: lu/technique.
Mes compétences :
JavaScript
CakePHP
Graphisme
JQuery
MVC
Référencement
Web 2.0
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
AJAX
Oracle
Apache Subversion
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft .NET Technology
Web Services
MySQL
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Office
Linux Debian
HTML5
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
XML
Windows Communiciation Foundation
VMware
Search Engine Optimisation
SQL
SOAP
MySQL Workbench
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Mantis
JSON
Framework
Back office
Windows Presentation Foundation
Pair programming
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux