Dominique RULENS, CNAM (Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers - FRANCE) Chartered Civil Engineer, member of the American Railway Engineering Association, (AREMA) and trained in FIDIC Contract Management, has 32 years of experience in design and construction of railways and high-speed rail lines, both in France and internationally. In the course of his rail career, he has acquired considerable expertise in the management of projects from preliminary design studies to the certification process. He has worked through all project phases - from infrastructure design and construction to commissioning as well as turnkey delivery. He began his career at SNCF (Fench National Railways) in 1982 in the operation and stations management department. Dominique then progressed into engineering and participating in High Speed Line (HSL) projects such as: Nord, Mediterranean and Eastern Europe in France, HS1 in England and the HSL projects in California (CHSR), Florida HSR Project and North East Corridor in US. Dominique was recently the Technical Director for the reference and preliminary design of HSL in Russia and provide his high speed expertise to the HS2 project in UK. Dominique was High speed Director for SYSTRA USA, based in Philadelphis (PA) and recently was the project director for the bid proposal on Oslanken package 3 in Sweden. Dominique moved in August 2016 to WSP Parson Brinckerhoff to held a position of Deputy Director for Integration in the California high speed rail Authority.

Dominique had the role of Certification and Commissioning Manager for the Eastern High Speed Line in France and as so he was part of the team that organised the world (574.8 km/h or 357.2 mph).



Mes compétences :

Travaux publics

Projets internationaux

Ingénieur système

Chemin de fer

Project management

Ingénierie