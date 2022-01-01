Dominique RULENS

-
WSP PARSONS BRINCKERHOFF
- Deputy Director, Program Integration
2016 - maintenant
California High Speed Rail Authority
provide executive leadership and direct the Program Integration Team, provide programmatic and systems level oversight, and coordinate with the Rail Delivery Partner executive team and the Authority and regulatory bodies for optimal program operation.
-
Systra
- Directeur de Projet
Paris
2012 - 2016
June 2012 – Present (9 months)International
High Speed Rail Projects Director
a) PROJECT TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - OSLANKEN 3 Sweden
b) SENIOR HIGH SPEED PROJECT EXPERT
In charge of providing expertise on technical aspect of high speed line project from Technical requirements, civil and system with a particular focus on integration of all particular techniques into a global High speed system.
c) USA – NJ HIGH SPEED RAIL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, SINCED 12/2012
High Speed Consultant to AMTRAK. Under the authority of the Amtrak Deputy Chief Engineer Section Improvement in charge of the North East Corridor.
d) THAILAND - BANGKOK TO HUAHIN HSR, 07/2012- 12/2012
Project Director for the feasibility design for a 150 miles brand new high speed line in charge of Operation and systems aspects
-
INEXIA
- Directeur de Projet
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS
2010 - 2012
1) Technical director high-speed rail project in Russia: In charge of the reference and preliminary design of a new Russian high speed line (650 km – 400 km/h) including all the aspects from civil engineering to systems and including rolling-stock, depot, maintenance and stations.
Management of a team of 80 engineers of varying skills. The project includes management of subcontractors for hydrological, geological and topographical surveys and managing the engineering contract for Russian Railways (16 m€ contract).
2) Deputy Technical Director for Florida HSR: Within a consortium with Bechtel and SNCF, preparing the proposal for Florida HSR project. In charge of the civil engineering design and management of all interfaces with the systems. Managing Inexia contract inside the consortium (2 m€ contract).
-
SNCF
- Senior PROJECT MANAGER
2009 - 2010
BRAZIL TAV Project - PARIS & SAO PAOLO
Preparing tender proposal for the Brazilian government bid to build a high-speed line from Rio de Janeiro to Sao Paulo and Campinas. In charge of all infrastructure design and proposal, including alignment optimisation, station setting, choice of track system and signalling system, Management of interfaces with Brezilian contractors, topography, geotechnic and hydrology surveys.
-
Systra
- Senior PROJECT MANAGER
Paris
2007 - 2009
San Francisco - USA
Systra Team Manager:
Managing the team of expatriate experts and US engineers and developing Systra’s US business.
CHSRA Deputy Infrastructure Director :
Deputy director of the team in charge of infrastructure design particularly in charge of civil engineering and track design, also managing local subcontractors in charge of design of the preferred alignment for Sacramento and Central Valley area.
He was also in charge of Developing codes and standards for high-speed line construction:Defining, writing, and reviewing codes, technical memorandums and standards concerning the design and construction of a high speed rail project in accordance with US Federal and local codes and laws.
-
SNCF
- Senior PROJECT MANAGER
2003 - 2007
EAST HSR LINE Phase 1 (Paris to Strasbourg)
Commissioning Project Manager
Commissioning and permit to use of the French eastern high-speed line:
In relation with the French railway infrastructure owner and the French safety authority, editing the specification for the commissioning and the permit to use of the French Eastern high speed line. Management of all activities and document provided by contractors leading to permit to use of the line.
Part of the team that organised the world high-speed record on rail with the TGV (574.8 km/h – 357.2 mph on 3rd April 2007)
Stations Project Manager
Client representative In charge of planning, budget control and technical checking for stations construction. Managing all interfaces between the different contracts that are part of station construction.
-
Keolis
- Infrastructure Expert
Paris
2001 - 2003
LONDON UK
Dominique was involved in the infrastructure analysis and proposal of possible enhancements in order to improve line capacity and timetable robustness. Dominique was involved in the management of infrastructure improvement for South Central, South east, Thames link and Transpennine franchise. He leads a study to modify track layout in the entrance of the stations in order to optimise platform occupation time in London victoria, clapam Junction, London Blackfriars and London Bridge.
He was also involved in the analyis of infrastructure for the concessionaire and investment proposal to mitigate all risks during the process of.bid for new concession as Mersey rail, Northern and Wales Border. The process was to calculate the level of saturation of the network and then to propose investment solution in order for the infrastructure to be able to support the level of traffic expected, to be able to organise clock face time table.
-
Rail Link Engineering
- Lead Engineer
1997 - 2001
LONDON UK
UK HS1 - Senior Field Engineer
Contract management for a section of a high -speed railway line: 20 km of civil works (earthworks, drainage, over and under-bridges, 3 cut and cover tunnels).
Managing a team of 10 engineers in charge of monitoring and checking the works of contractors. Checking work quality according to technical requirements and standards, editing daily and monthly report to the client, evaluating the contractor’s proposal for modification and devition and submit answer to the client.
UK HS1 - Senior Civil Engineer
Design lead engineer for Section 210 and 420 of the HS1: In charge of earthworks and drainage design for two high-speed line sections. Managing a team of 10 engineers doing slope calculation, earthworks movment, ground treatment and foundation calculation, Rain catchment area and drainage size calculation
-
SNCF
- Lead Engineer
1994 - 1997
MARSEILLE - FR
Design Control Lead Engineer - MEDITERRANEAN HIGH SPEED LINE
Head of department in charge of design checking and quality control for the Mediterranean HSL. Managing 4 teams of five engineers, each team being in charge of checking the design and approval of plans and documents for construction.
-
SNCF
- Design project Manager
1988 - 1992
TGV INTERCONNECTION,
Managing teams of engineers and CAD technicians in charge of the detailed design of:
Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport HSR station (Infrastructure part)
Euro Disney HSR station (Infrastructure part)
This design include production of all calculation and drawings for cut and fill works, cut and cover cutting and backfilling, temporary drainage during works and final drainage, platform construction and equipment..
-
SNCF
- Railway Operating System Management – Station manager
1982 - 1988
PARIS, FR
1) PARIS GARE DU NORD – TRAIN OPERATION MANAGER
Managing train operation in Paris Gare du Nord (Second biggest station in the world with more than 500 000 passenger per day)
2) SNCF NORTH OF PARIS – FRET YARD MANAGER
Managing a Fret Yard where was transiting around 1000 wagons per day
-
Colas
- Construction Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
1981 - 1982
Road construction management
-
GEPP
- Designer
1980 - 1981
Air Conditionning and Heating System Design