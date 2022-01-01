Dominique TSOKOUANG

Mes compétences :
Déterminé
Esprit d'analyse
Esprit de synthese
Finance
Synthèse
Entreprises
Société Générale Hong Kong
- Deal Processing trading support
PARIS2011 - maintenantDeal processing support, ITEC Department
Front office support
- Booking issues, Deal modification, Ticket validation
- Portfolio setup, Acces issue, Rights issues
Back office support
- Instruction and Ticket issue (validation, processing, etc.)
- Rights issues, Position issue, Portfolio setup
Assist manager on offshoring of back-office applications to Bangalore
Develop vision of the “trade cycle” through house applications
Improve my knowledge of financial market and products
- Interest rate products (Swap, Cross, etc.)
- Vanilla & exotic and Bond product