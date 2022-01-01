Dominique VERRELLE

-
MAYERTON Refractories Limited
- Technical Applications Specialist
2018 - maintenant
www.mayerton.com
-
Monocon International Refractories Ltd
- Marketing & Sales Manager (France and French speaking countries)
2014 - 2018
-
KWALIREF Sarl
- Owner
2010 - maintenant
Technical Assistance, expertise in refractory materials for steelmaking, foundries, cement industry, etc... and associated systems for Western Europe and North Africa.
Refractory training.
Representative for GECSA Condutores - Electrical systems for very high alternative or direct current intensities
-
IFGL Refractories Limited
- Senior Manager Sales and Services
2009 - 2018
Sales and technical assistance, expertise for isostatic products, Continuous casting materials, sliding gates systems & materials, refractories for open casting, etc...
-
Kwaliref Sarl
- Gérant de société
2009 - maintenant
-
REFRAMIN SA
- Technical Director
2003 - 2009
Technical supervision of an international team
Prospecting of new suppliers (Japan, China, United States, India, Tcheck Republic)
In refractory part for steel industry (UK -Corus Group, China, India (SAIL Group), Germany & Italy (Thyssen Group), France and Belgium (Lucchini & Arcelormittal), Czech Republic) at the world level
Technical support for customers and suppliers
Support for sales of a commercial team
Development of sales in mechanicals (tables for continuous casting, mechanicals for blast furnace, sliding gates)
Management of contracts
Co-inventor of a sliding gate for steel ladle (MRS 100)
Holder of 4 patents concerning regulation systems for liquid steel and laser welding
-
ArcelorMittal
- Dipl. Engineer of Development, Products & Process, Refractories
1993 - 2003
Technical supervision of a 12 technicians team
Technical expertise in refractories
AWARD of "The best Refractory Engineer of the Year 1999" in the United Kingdom
Budgetary person in charge (30M€) of a service 112 persons all in all
Piloting of a multidisciplinary team within the framework of heavy investments for the steelworks of Dunkerque (2002-2003) and transfert of cast iron steel towards Belgium (2000)
Piloting of a multidisciplinary European team (Purchases, Laboratory, Technical services, production) aiming at the improvement of the usage costs on a perimeter representing 30Mt of steel, by:
Reduction of purchase costs and synergy between sites, optimisation of manufacturing processes of the steel
Rationalisation of working practices, optimisation of manpower, organised by global contracts
Refractory expert with the European Commision (Sixth Research Framework Program)
Author of more than 25 international publications and 4 patents in the refractory, mechanical and metallurgical domains.
-
ArcelorMittal
- Research Engineer for Refractory products in CRDM (Research and development Center for Metallurgy)
1987 - 1993
Thesis on the subject of Clogging and refractories for continuous casting
Supervision of a team of 5 research technicians
Technical support for various sites of Usinor
Expertise of incidents
Development of new refractory technologies in fumistery (welding ceramics)
Focusing of new refractories in association with the big european laboratories
Technology survey in association with the IRSID
Trainees supervision for engineers and for PhD students
Training of non-specialised engineers in Arcelor Group within the framework of "School of Steel"
-
ArcelorMittal
- Metallurgical Engineer
1985 - 1987
Studies and development of new steel grades for automotive industry (IF Steels) from steelshop to cold rolling mill.