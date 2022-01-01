Menu

Dominique VERRELLE

DUDELANGE

Entreprises

  • MAYERTON Refractories Limited - Technical Applications Specialist

    2018 - maintenant www.mayerton.com

  • Monocon International Refractories Ltd - Marketing & Sales Manager (France and French speaking countries)

    2014 - 2018

  • KWALIREF Sarl - Owner

    2010 - maintenant Technical Assistance, expertise in refractory materials for steelmaking, foundries, cement industry, etc... and associated systems for Western Europe and North Africa.
    Refractory training.
    Representative for GECSA Condutores - Electrical systems for very high alternative or direct current intensities

  • IFGL Refractories Limited - Senior Manager Sales and Services

    2009 - 2018 Sales and technical assistance, expertise for isostatic products, Continuous casting materials, sliding gates systems & materials, refractories for open casting, etc...

  • Kwaliref Sarl - Gérant de société

    2009 - maintenant

  • REFRAMIN SA - Technical Director

    2003 - 2009 Technical supervision of an international team
    Prospecting of new suppliers (Japan, China, United States, India, Tcheck Republic)
    In refractory part for steel industry (UK -Corus Group, China, India (SAIL Group), Germany & Italy (Thyssen Group), France and Belgium (Lucchini & Arcelormittal), Czech Republic) at the world level
    Technical support for customers and suppliers
    Support for sales of a commercial team
    Development of sales in mechanicals (tables for continuous casting, mechanicals for blast furnace, sliding gates)
    Management of contracts
    Co-inventor of a sliding gate for steel ladle (MRS 100)
    Holder of 4 patents concerning regulation systems for liquid steel and laser welding

  • ArcelorMittal - Dipl. Engineer of Development, Products & Process, Refractories

    1993 - 2003 Technical supervision of a 12 technicians team
    Technical expertise in refractories
    AWARD of "The best Refractory Engineer of the Year 1999" in the United Kingdom
    Budgetary person in charge (30M€) of a service 112 persons all in all
    Piloting of a multidisciplinary team within the framework of heavy investments for the steelworks of Dunkerque (2002-2003) and transfert of cast iron steel towards Belgium (2000)
    Piloting of a multidisciplinary European team (Purchases, Laboratory, Technical services, production) aiming at the improvement of the usage costs on a perimeter representing 30Mt of steel, by:
    Reduction of purchase costs and synergy between sites, optimisation of manufacturing processes of the steel
    Rationalisation of working practices, optimisation of manpower, organised by global contracts
    Refractory expert with the European Commision (Sixth Research Framework Program)
    Author of more than 25 international publications and 4 patents in the refractory, mechanical and metallurgical domains.

  • ArcelorMittal - Research Engineer for Refractory products in CRDM (Research and development Center for Metallurgy)

    1987 - 1993 Thesis on the subject of Clogging and refractories for continuous casting
    Supervision of a team of 5 research technicians
    Technical support for various sites of Usinor
    Expertise of incidents
    Development of new refractory technologies in fumistery (welding ceramics)
    Focusing of new refractories in association with the big european laboratories
    Technology survey in association with the IRSID
    Trainees supervision for engineers and for PhD students
    Training of non-specialised engineers in Arcelor Group within the framework of "School of Steel"

  • ArcelorMittal - Metallurgical Engineer

    1985 - 1987 Studies and development of new steel grades for automotive industry (IF Steels) from steelshop to cold rolling mill.

