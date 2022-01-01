Domitille DB

-
Equancy
- Consultant Senior
2016 - maintenant
Client - AXA
-
Save the Children
- Human Resources and Recruitment Adviser
London
2014 - 2015
-
UNICEF
- Human Resources Specialist
Paris
2013 - 2013
-
Lexibook
- Chef de projet
Courtaboeuf
2013 - 2013
-
UNICEF
- Human resources Specialist
Paris
2012 - 2012
-
UNICEF
- Emergency-Knowledge management and reporting specialist
Paris
2011 - 2011
-
UNDP
- Chargée de mission
2011 - 2011
-
UNICEF
- Haiti- Emergency-Reports Officer
Paris
2010 - 2011
-
Help Doctors
- Consultante
2009 - 2009
-
ACTED
- Reporting officer
Paris
2009 - 2010
-
UNICEF
- Junior Emergency Officer- Humanitarian Field Support Section
Paris
2008 - 2009
-
UNICEF
- Human resources Intern- Emergency
Paris
2008 - 2008
-
L'Oreal-Kerastase
- Intern, Marketing/ Education Internationale -
2007 - 2007
-
Dickinson College
- French Teaching Assistant
2006 - 2007