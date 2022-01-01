Menu

Domitille DB

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Equancy - Consultant Senior

    2016 - maintenant Client - AXA

  • Save the Children - Human Resources and Recruitment Adviser

    London 2014 - 2015

  • UNICEF - Human Resources Specialist

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Lexibook - Chef de projet

    Courtaboeuf 2013 - 2013

  • UNICEF - Human resources Specialist

    Paris 2012 - 2012

  • UNICEF - Emergency-Knowledge management and reporting specialist

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • UNDP - Chargée de mission

    2011 - 2011

  • UNICEF -  Haiti- Emergency-Reports Officer

    Paris 2010 - 2011

  • Help Doctors - Consultante

    2009 - 2009

  • ACTED - Reporting officer

    Paris 2009 - 2010

  • UNICEF - Junior Emergency Officer- Humanitarian Field Support Section

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • UNICEF - Human resources Intern- Emergency

    Paris 2008 - 2008

  • L'Oreal-Kerastase - Intern, Marketing/ Education Internationale -

    2007 - 2007

  • Dickinson College - French Teaching Assistant

    2006 - 2007

Formations

Réseau