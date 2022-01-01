Menu

Donald BEYEME BEYEME

PORT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Life Insurance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Caroil drilling Training
material handling
Stocks management
Stock Control
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 1000 Suit
Microsoft PowerPoint
Almansoori safety service Training

Entreprises

  • CAROIL DRILLING - Responsable des magasins et de la logistic du rig 4 caroil drilling

    2013 - 2015 * Responsible of warehouse and logis
    * tic
    Management of stock material and logistic on site for Maurel & Prom (ONAL Rig#4) et Perenco (OBA Rig#17)

    * Holding and stock management ;
    * Incoming and outgoing materials superviser ;
    * Establishment of purchasing application ;
    * Holding of a stocktaking
    * Materials transfer
    * Warehouse arrangement ;

  • CIVIL INGENEERING - Accountant

    2011 - 2012 Finance and accounting

    * Pay
    * Billing ;

  • NSIA LIFE INSURANCE - Conseiller en assurence vie

    2010 - 2010 * Life insurance adviser : 5 months
    Life insurance adviser NSIA VIE GABON

    * Life insurance campaign
    * Life insurance conferance ;

  • Total Gabon - Storekeeper

    2007 - 2007 : TOTAL GABON Port Gentil (Gabon)
    suplying service : 4 months
    * Incoming and outgoing materials ;
    * Holding of a stcktaking ;

Formations