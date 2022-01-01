Donald BEYEME BEYEME

-
CAROIL DRILLING
- Responsable des magasins et de la logistic du rig 4 caroil drilling
2013 - 2015
* Responsible of warehouse and logis
* tic
Management of stock material and logistic on site for Maurel & Prom (ONAL Rig#4) et Perenco (OBA Rig#17)
* Holding and stock management ;
* Incoming and outgoing materials superviser ;
* Establishment of purchasing application ;
* Holding of a stocktaking
* Materials transfer
* Warehouse arrangement ;
-
CIVIL INGENEERING
- Accountant
2011 - 2012
Finance and accounting
* Pay
* Billing ;
-
NSIA LIFE INSURANCE
- Conseiller en assurence vie
2010 - 2010
* Life insurance adviser : 5 months
Life insurance adviser NSIA VIE GABON
* Life insurance campaign
* Life insurance conferance ;
-
Total Gabon
- Storekeeper
2007 - 2007
: TOTAL GABON Port Gentil (Gabon)
suplying service : 4 months
* Incoming and outgoing materials ;
* Holding of a stcktaking ;
