Donaldson MANDISHORA

LYON

En résumé

I am a motivated ,Native English speaking , Investment and Management professional with high end problem solving , technical and transferable skills

Mes compétences :
Management
Equities Trading
Asset Allocation
Corporate governance
Analyse
Problem Solving
Corporate finance
Corporate Strategy
Analyse financière
Gestion de portefeuille
Networking
civil management
Financial Advisement
Managerial Skills > Team Management
Trade Finance

Entreprises

  • Shanda Energy - General Management

    2014 - maintenant High Tech Field

  • Shanda Energy - Managing Director

    2014 - maintenant Provide high end final solutions
    Construct and commission telecommunications base stations

  • Shanda Energy (Pvt) Ltd - Project management and financial advisory

    2014 - maintenant Grew the business from a start up to being an established business with civil management , Telecommunications Project Management , Transport and Financial Advisory arms handling over usd 15 million per annum in business

  • Berghang Investment - Director of Operations

    2011 - 2014 I joined Berghang Investments as Director of operations responsible for implementing a key national project where I succesfully oversaw part of the installation of new prepaid metering technology in every home in Zimbabwe. During this period i also secured and succesfully completed a project to build mobile telecommunication base stations in various parts of Zimbabwe

  • Royal Bank - Senior Manager

    2010 - 2011 Helped to successfully set up the bank in a challenging environment. I was a key advisor to the Chief Executive officer

Formations

  • University Of Zimbabwe (Harare)

    Harare 2007 - 2009 Master of Business Administration

    General Management

  • University Of Zimbabwe (Harare)

    Harare 1999 - 2002 Honours Degree Economics

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel