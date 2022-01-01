Menu

Donard FOMEKONG

Paris

Over 9 years experience in the design and construction of process piping systems for the mining and oil & gas industries, I am self-motivated and able to work effectively as part of the dynamic and high performing team. I have a diligent work ethic, strong technical background, good written and oral communication skills, and I strive for continuous learning and improvement

Lean IT
P&ID
Offshore Oil & Gas
Sheet metal
Onshore Oil & Gas
Bill of Materials
precomissioning assistance
oral communication skills
Structural Engineering
Selection of material/Piping components
Piping material selection and preparation
Piping Layout
Pipeline Design
Offshore Platform
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
Material selection and preparation of Bill of mate
Development and preparation of models and engineer
Autocad

  • Foster Wheeler - Piping field engineer

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Creating Tie-ins according P&ID, routing pipe, Line removal isometric
    drawings, Pipe fabrication isometric drawings, Performing piping layout.
    - Monitor all piping installation and modification work carried in facility
    - Answered all queries by contractors and other departments
    - Ensure the productivity and high quality of sub-contractors activities

    - Evaluated all technical drawings submitted by vendor and fabricator of process equipment

    . - Piping material selection and preparation of Material Take-Offs

    -Review contractor's work procedures and assess contractor's personnel and equipment's for
    suitability

  • COMETAL - Leader teamTechnical preparator & Supervisor

    2011 - 2013 Project: KRIBI POWER PLANT
    Leader teamTechnical preparator - Supervisor

    Supervision of all mechanical works (equipment installation, piping work, test park and
    precomissioning assistance)
    * Issue of permit of work ;
    * Daily toolbox meeting performance for HSE policy and ``lessons learnt'' review
    * Preparation for assembly and selection of materials for erection
    * Check of the piping construction progress and generate welding register
    * Supervision of spool prefabrication and erection at site
    * Selection of material/Piping components. Valves data sheet & equipment data sheet.
    * Software generation of piping layout and Construction Isometrics.
    * Monitor all piping installation and modification work carried in facility
    * Elaboration and appreciation of Work Extras and Modifications
    * Preparation of piping spool packages for site erection with the field fit weld.
    * Defining the hydro test circuits and test pressure
    *coordinating with field engineering for the field modifications & establishing the plans asbuilt (Piping) as per the P&ID and site condition .

    * Project: Demolition and construction of storage tank D10
    Owner: SONARA (Cameroon's refinery).
    Technical preparator
    * Site survey.. ;
    * Material selection and preparation of Bill of material and weight calculation.
    * Detail drawing including exact length of structural member. Issued for construction.
    * Preparation of as-built drawing ;
    * Project: Installation and connection of new compressor gaslift
    Owner: PERENCO CAMEROON
    Technical preparator- supervisor

    * Management of material ;
    * Preparation of isometric for erection, P&ID and tie-in
    * Detail drawing, monitoring of prefab at the workshop and erection at the field.
    * Monitor fabrication and assemblage of the piping spool at the work shop.
    * Preparation of piping spool packages for site erection with the field fit weld
    * Defining the hydro test circuits and test pressure

    * Preparation of as-built drawing

  • FRIEDLANDER - Technical preparator

    Aix-en-Provence 2010 - 2011 * Project: Boat landing and others offshore project. Owner: PERENCO- Cameroon. ;
    * Detailing engineering of piping and structural. ;
    * Creation of construction drawings for access ladders:
    * Preparation of erection work site procedure ,

  • CNIC CAMEROON - Site Quantity surveyor

    2005 - 2010 * Project: Repairing of trident 14 (Rig).
    Site Quantity surveyor
    * Creating drawings for the replacement of corroded plates, frames & pipes ;
    * Weight calculations and bills of material.
    * General as built drawings.
    * Project: construction of new barge saipem TAD ,

  • DOUALA UNIVERSITY (Douala)

    Douala 2007 - 2009 HND

  • Technical Shool Of Bafia Cameroon (Bafia)

    Bafia 2004 - 2005 Bachelor of Technology

    National Diploma in Sheet metal and metallic construction

  • Technical School Of Bafia Cameroun (Bafia)

    Bafia 2003 - 2004 BTEC National Diploma

    It is two (02) years training after Vocational Aptitude Certificate.
    At technical high school of Bafia - Cameroon

  • Technical And Commercial Training School (Bandjoun Cameroun)

    Bandjoun Cameroun 2001 - 2002 Aptitude Certificate in Metallic Frame Worker Technical

    Certified Piping designer at EIT australy (pert)

