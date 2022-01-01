Menu

Donatien PICHOT

Mies

Entreprises

  • IOTA SA - Head of mining division

    Mies 2013 - maintenant - Staffing solution for mining operators
    - Contract and international mobility management
    - Recruitment for the oil&gas and mining sector

  • Groupe SMSP-Nickel Mining Company - HR Development manager

    2012 - 2013 - HR matters management for the group (individual cases and collective matters)
    - HR director interim
    - HR and legal memos
    - Social relationship (employee representative monthly meetings, union representative meetings, election organization)
    - Training (Negotiation, organization, budget follow up
    - HR communication
    - HR project and HR development management (HR tools creation…)
    - Networking with institutions, government
    - HR management of the subsidiary specialized in ore loading (40 people + intermittent workers)

  • Atout Majeur - Head of recruitment and assesment

    2008 - 2012

