Donatien PICHOT

N'hésitez pas à me contacter via linkedin, je n'utilise pas Viadeo
Entreprises
IOTA SA
- Head of mining division
Mies2013 - maintenant- Staffing solution for mining operators
- Contract and international mobility management
- Recruitment for the oil&gas and mining sector
Groupe SMSP-Nickel Mining Company
- HR Development manager
2012 - 2013- HR matters management for the group (individual cases and collective matters)
- HR director interim
- HR and legal memos
- Social relationship (employee representative monthly meetings, union representative meetings, election organization)
- Training (Negotiation, organization, budget follow up
- HR communication
- HR project and HR development management (HR tools creation…)
- Networking with institutions, government
- HR management of the subsidiary specialized in ore loading (40 people + intermittent workers)