PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES



2017 (Milan Dusseldorf)

Japanese multinational company leader in imaging products



Country General Manager Imaging

Reporting directly to the President



Main responsibilities

Manage initiatives to grow sales and business development with marketing and customer strategy for 2 divisions: consumer on Instax cameras/mobile printers category and B2B on photo imaging printers, software and solutions.

Full P&L responsibility.

Member of the European board to develop and drive specific project on consumer channel. Member of the WW board to develop new consumer products/Printing Subscription Apps.



Main results

Increased YOY revenues by 100% on Instax division, operating income by 10 pts through development and integration of effective digital transformation on sales and marketing initiatives leveraging social media, SEO, online special projects, ecommerce.

Set up European Distribution engine and SMB Channel portfolio for cloud printing solutions

Developed e-commerce engine with pure players and owned ecommerce web site, coordinating European strategy (demand generation , CRM, local initiatives, planners)

Developed and executed Amazon sales & marketing plans both with retail and Media Group becoming second european country in revenues, margin and films attach.

Created and implemented in-store, online and SMB Go To Market and category management while setting internal sales and marketing reporting/governance system/kpi/market research engine.

Set up end customer data insight engine with external research companies for segmentation, targeting, product development.

Collaboration with McCann and M&C Saatchi to develop and roll out global branding, product marketing and digital campaigns at European level.

Created and implemented innovative solutions for category management online and offline, piloting attach programs.

Planned and executed consumer digital strategic initiatives on demand generation activities to increase our market share vs competitors, supporting partner ecosystem with new products, services and go to market initiatives.







2015 - 2017 hereO (Tel Aviv London - Milan)

Israeli startup company on wearables and IoT



Vice President WW Sales & Marketing

Reporting directly to the President and Founder (Tel Aviv)



Main responsibilities

Built and managed first sales&marketing team to create and develop B2C and B2B channel sales strategy, distribution, retail/telco/online channel, digital marketing campaigns and business strategy for HereO GPS watch, along with logistics, CRM, legal aspects and category management.



Main results

Led efforts to direct development and implementation of new Online Sales Engine for direct global sales that included online ADV, orders and backorder management, payments.

Designed and rolled out structure to improve efficiencies with budget management, profit/loss margins, product pricing and subscription/services business model.

Created and implemented effective retail, ecommerce and consumer digital go-to market strategy while setting up internal sales and marketing reporting system/market research engine.

Championed initiatives to generate 1st regular revenue stream in USA and in Europe with Amazon and international distributors

Negotiated, closed an delivered partnership with Vodafone for the Subcription Business Model across Europe and USA.

Negotiated licensing deals with Dreamworks, Universal Picture, for branded products and co-marketing activities.









2001 2014 MICROSOFT ITALIA srl - Milan

American multinational company leader in Software and IT services



Western Europe Senior Xbox Live Sales & Marketing Lead (2012 2014)

Reporting directly to the Western Europe Xbox Category GM (based in UK)



Main responsibilities

Directed initiatives to create and develop Xbox Live Category (subscriptions and services) within end customers, retail, online and distributor channels across 12 Euro countries, inclusive of sales, business development, marketing, performance management and business.



Main results

Drove sell-out on high-value products by 25% in FY14, increased retailers attach programs adoption by 165%, and landed structured and disruptive category approach in each country.

Increased margins and reduced grey market impact with pricing/promotional strategy that received approval by corporate for new focus on high-value product sales.

Developed cross-selling/anti-churn campaigns involving video gaming and entertainment apps partners.

Built and maintained relationships across videgaming industry for content and product launches.

Increased ending subscripers across Europe by 15% with members engagements campaigns (content promotion and social)

Created and implemented the 5 star model a partner marketing program to rank each managed European retail store and improve category management.







Sales and Marketing Retail Category Lead (Windows PC, Phone, Office PC and Mac) (2008/2012)

Reporting directly to the Retail Sales and Marketing GM



Main responsibilities

Tasked with deliverables to develop and create Category Management for Win, Office PC, Mac, phone and related PC within retail, distributors, Apple channel, online channel, promotion, consumer programs, to drive sales with oversight of profit/loss, budget, recovery plans, channel marketing, and consumer launch of Win 7/8, Win Phone 7, and Office 2010/13/365.



Main results

Grew MS Office attach on PCs by 129% in 5 years through launch of innovative sales and marketing plan Sticky Office Project and targeted plans by retailer, antivirus vendors, and Apple premium resellers channel.

Directed and launched Office Montana project with Corp for medialess subscription Office version for PC attached only, a precursor to the 365 pack that achieved positive results above goal in 2008.

Created first Office 2013 consumer and small business sales engine for the Telco channel while developing POS merchandising that integrated Office and Windows messaging at retail/Telco.

Developed and implemented Cristal Ball tool that optimized the production and sales forecasting process.





Distribution and Small Business Sales Lead in Small, Medium & Partners Division (2005/2008)

Reporting directly to the Small, Medium & Partners Division Director



Main responsibilities

Responsible for B2B Commercial Distributors (Licensing and Boxes) managing 3 Account Managers for 5 distributors and 10 Account Managers on 400 selected channel partners, driving sales, marketing events and training programs. Owner of the budget, forecasting process, marketing funds management. Responsible to drive yield, frequency metrics on breadth channel.

Active member of the Western Europe Distribution Community, sharing best practices and new sales distribution policies.

Main Results

Launch of Win Vista, office 2007 (Best Western Europe Sales performance on Vista and Office boxes in FY07)

Road Show and training events for the breadth channel with best Western Europe survey results in FY08







Distribution Account Manager (2001/2005)

Reporting directly to the Distribution and Small Business Sales Lead in Small, Medium & Partners Division



Main responsibilities

Responsible to manage 8 commercial distributors (ESPRINET, TECHDATA, ACTEBIS, BELLMICRO, INGRAM MICRO, LEADER, CDC): sell in and sell out activities, rebates plan management. Business analysis, deals management; Management of financial and logistic processes with Microsoft Operations Center



Main Results

New Distributor Open to address web and breadth sales (Esprinet)

Increased Distribution Channel Credit Line with Microsoft Dublin









1998 2001 LEADER Spa - Varese

Video gaming Distributor



Microsoft Business Unit Manager

Main Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the general manager responsible to create the Microsoft business unit on Software, Games and Accessories on retail channel; main activities: stock management, purchase and shipment management, sales campaign on sales team and retailers recruitment; reporting system implementation, collaboration with Microsoft account managers. Team developed with two direct eports.



Main results

Sub distribution channel open, doubling revenues in 3 years.

First Italian Xbox distribution agreement signed off in 2000