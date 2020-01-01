Dr Yaya Moussa is a seasoned finance specialist and entrepreneur with decades of experience in Europe, North America and sub-Saharan Africa.



For the majority of his career Dr Moussa has worked in finance, including as a senior credit analyst with IBCA, a rating agency in Paris and London, and as a senior financial manager with Caisse des Depôts et Consignations in Paris. He has also held a number of roles at the IMF, including as an advisor to an executive director and as a senior economist in the fiscal affairs department. Dr Moussa was the IMFs resident representative in the Republic of Congo (Congo) between 2005 and 2009.



Dr Moussas current interests include Kontinent, a wholly owned investment vehicle specialising in minority stakes in mature oil fields in Africa and Africa Prime (formerly known as Africa Today TV), a high quality streaming video on demand service based in the United States and dedicated to celebrating Africas talent and successes.



Dr Moussa holds a Ph.D. from Paris-Dauphine University. He also holds several other graduate degrees, including a degree from the Paris Institute of Political Studies, a Masters in Public Administration and Policy from Columbia University, an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a Master of Science from Oxford University.



His philanthropic efforts include the development of education programmes to build capacity, managerial and technical skills in Africa.