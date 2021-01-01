Duhaze DENIS

-
GF
- Chargé d'affaires export
2014 - maintenant
Commercialisation de gammes de produits d'emballage dans le domaine de l'alimentaire en Europe de l'Ouest, Afrique du nord, proche orient, Australie.
-
Tecnimodern Automation
- Chargé d'affaires export
Saint-Germain-Laval
2012 - 2013
Organisation commerciale du service export (CRM...) et relance d'actions commerciales (salon Algérie...).
-
Sepchat - SLG Recycling
- Responsable de zone export
2011 - 2011
Négoce de métal recyclé pour grand export (Asie) et Europe. Formation suivie puis annulation des embauches due à la mise en vente de la société.
-
French company
- Area Sales Manager
2011 - 2011
I had 2 months training in the company. All the hiring were cancelled due to a drastic decrease of the turnover in the past months (reference available on request).
-
ESI Tours
- Commercial
2010 - 2011
Promotion et commercialisation des énergies renouvelables auprès des entreprises et des particuliers. Accent mis sur les panneaux photovoltaïques.
-
ESI
- Sales man
Rive de Gier
2010 - 2011
In charge of the sales of renewable energy sources equipment to end users (house owners) for the French company ESI.
-
DBAI (ONG de Chennai)
- Mission humanitaire 1 an en Inde
2008 - 2009
2008 – 2009 : mission en ONG pour Don Bosco Anbu Illam à Chennai (Inde) : recherche de sponsors, mise en place de partenariats locaux, création de documents de communication, études diverses (énergie solaire, santé, parrainage …), animation et cours d'informatique auprès des enfants des rues.
-
Indian NGO in Chennai (India)
- In charge of several projects
2008 - 2009
This NGO focuses on street children.
I both worked for and with the children : work on solar energy project, health projects, looking for sponsors, settle partnerships with other structures, spend time with the children.
-
Natus
- Chef de Zone export
2006 - 2007
Chef de zone export secteur centre/nord de l’Europe et Maghreb pour NATUS (fabricant et distributeur de matériel médical, 350 personnes, CA 2006 de 90 M$).
-
American Manufacturer
- Area Sales Manager
2006 - 2007
I was in charge of the sales in approx 25 countries, in North/Central Europe and North Africa. I both ran a network of exclusive and non exclusive distributors and explored new potential markets. My turnover was 4 million USD. Home office based in Tours/France, 50% of the time abroad.
-
Médipréma
- Chef de Zone export
2001 - 2006
Chef de zone export secteur méditerranéen et Europe centrale pour MEDIPREMA (fabricant et distributeur de matériel médical, 60 pers, CA 2004 de 10 M€) .
-
French Manufacturer
- Area Sales Manager
2001 - 2006
Responsabilies of a turnover of 1,5 million Euros. I was in charge of African, Middle east and Central Europe markets. Offices based in Tours/France, approx 25% of the time abroad.
-
French Distributor
- Sales man & "Product Manager"
1998 - 2001
I had 2 levels of responsabilities. First, I was in charge of a range of products for our company. I had to train my colleagues and run the sales on our market (France). Then, I was a sales man in charge of the sales on "my" territory, a 6th of France (approx 10 million persons). My customers were hospitals/clinics, both governemental and private. I ran both small businesses and big tenders.