Menu

Duhaze DENIS

TOURS

En résumé

Toujours passionné par l'international, je suis en activité dans le commerce à l'export.

Mes compétences :
International
Commerce
Humanitaire / ONG
Export

Entreprises

  • GF - Chargé d'affaires export

    2014 - maintenant Commercialisation de gammes de produits d'emballage dans le domaine de l'alimentaire en Europe de l'Ouest, Afrique du nord, proche orient, Australie.

  • Tecnimodern Automation - Chargé d'affaires export

    Saint-Germain-Laval 2012 - 2013 Organisation commerciale du service export (CRM...) et relance d'actions commerciales (salon Algérie...).

  • Sepchat - SLG Recycling - Responsable de zone export

    2011 - 2011 Négoce de métal recyclé pour grand export (Asie) et Europe. Formation suivie puis annulation des embauches due à la mise en vente de la société.

  • French company - Area Sales Manager

    2011 - 2011 I had 2 months training in the company. All the hiring were cancelled due to a drastic decrease of the turnover in the past months (reference available on request).

  • ESI Tours - Commercial

    2010 - 2011 Promotion et commercialisation des énergies renouvelables auprès des entreprises et des particuliers. Accent mis sur les panneaux photovoltaïques.

  • ESI - Sales man

    Rive de Gier 2010 - 2011 In charge of the sales of renewable energy sources equipment to end users (house owners) for the French company ESI.

  • DBAI (ONG de Chennai) - Mission humanitaire 1 an en Inde

    2008 - 2009 2008 – 2009 : mission en ONG pour Don Bosco Anbu Illam à Chennai (Inde) : recherche de sponsors, mise en place de partenariats locaux, création de documents de communication, études diverses (énergie solaire, santé, parrainage …), animation et cours d'informatique auprès des enfants des rues.

  • Indian NGO in Chennai (India) - In charge of several projects

    2008 - 2009 This NGO focuses on street children.
    I both worked for and with the children : work on solar energy project, health projects, looking for sponsors, settle partnerships with other structures, spend time with the children.

  • Natus - Chef de Zone export

    2006 - 2007 Chef de zone export secteur centre/nord de l’Europe et Maghreb pour NATUS (fabricant et distributeur de matériel médical, 350 personnes, CA 2006 de 90 M$).

  • American Manufacturer - Area Sales Manager

    2006 - 2007 I was in charge of the sales in approx 25 countries, in North/Central Europe and North Africa. I both ran a network of exclusive and non exclusive distributors and explored new potential markets. My turnover was 4 million USD. Home office based in Tours/France, 50% of the time abroad.

  • Médipréma - Chef de Zone export

    2001 - 2006 Chef de zone export secteur méditerranéen et Europe centrale pour MEDIPREMA (fabricant et distributeur de matériel médical, 60 pers, CA 2004 de 10 M€) .

  • French Manufacturer - Area Sales Manager

    2001 - 2006 Responsabilies of a turnover of 1,5 million Euros. I was in charge of African, Middle east and Central Europe markets. Offices based in Tours/France, approx 25% of the time abroad.

  • French Distributor - Sales man & "Product Manager"

    1998 - 2001 I had 2 levels of responsabilities. First, I was in charge of a range of products for our company. I had to train my colleagues and run the sales on our market (France). Then, I was a sales man in charge of the sales on "my" territory, a 6th of France (approx 10 million persons). My customers were hospitals/clinics, both governemental and private. I ran both small businesses and big tenders.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée