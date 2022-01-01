Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Dupland JEAN-DANIEL
Ajouter
Dupland JEAN-DANIEL
VITROLLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Caisse de Prévoyance et de Retraite du Personnel de la SNCF
- Responsable de domaine fonctionnel
2012 - maintenant
SII
- Chef de Projets Systèmes d'information
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2007 - 2012
STERIA
- Responsable technique Java, C++, PL/SQL, Power Builder
Paris
2003 - 2007
STERIA
- Développeur
Paris
1998 - 2003
Formations
Université De Provence Aix-Marseille 1
Marseille
1995 - 1998
Université Aix - Marseille III
Marseille
1993 - 1995
DEUG Technologie Industrielle
Réseau
Alexa JOUVENCEL
Anne-Catherine TOMEI
Arnaud DE LAVAL
Frédéric JOLIN
Guillaume TOPENOT
Jean-Michel OLIVE
Jérôme MILLOT
Laurent MINGUET
Marjorie CASTINEL
Michel GOMIS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z