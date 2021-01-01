Dynamics BUSINESSCENTRAL

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a business management solution for small and mid-sized organizations that automates and streamlines business processes and helps you manage your business. Dynamics 365 Business Central is the new name for Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2018. Highly adaptable and rich with features, Business Central Dynamics enables companies to manage their business, including finance, manufacturing, sales, shipping, project management, services, and more. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central brings the full power of Microsoft Dynamics NAV to the cloud. As such, Business Central Microsoft has at its foundation a set of trusted, proven technologies that have served 160,000 customers and millions of users worldwide.



