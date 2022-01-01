Edith SOUTO

Menu

En résumé

Contact :
More than16 years of professional experience in : Business / Marketing Development, Sales management, on highly competitive BtoB and BtoC markets,
Advertiser / Affiliate platform / Advertising Network / IT – Software Company

Skills:
● Business Development : launching new products/services - markets/companies from scratch,
● Marketing & Digital strategy (Emailing, Affiliation,Co registration, Display, Mobile Marketing, Social Networking, SEA, Retargeting, RTB, Customer experience ...),
● Team management,
● Budget management,
● Customer relationship management
● Fixing of business targets,
● Internal and external communication,
● Managing relationship with partners,


Qualities:
● Sense of organization,
● Prioritization of tasks,
● Excellent interpersonal skills,
● Strong adaptability,
● Excellent understanding of new environments...

Entreprises

  • Consultant - Marketing & Business Development Expert – LatAm and European Markets

    2019 - maintenant If you want to develop your business with a local presence on the LatAm, feel free to contact me.

  • AMPLEXOR International - Senior Marketing & Digital Business Developer

    2015 - 2019 WE ARE GLOBAL - 40 Offices / 22 Countries / 1850 Employees

    For more than 30 years, we’ve been transforming organizations towards digital and operational excellence, in the industries of aerospace, defense, energy & environment, finance, life sciences, manufacturing, telecom and the public sector.
    From a language and content management provider to today’s comprehensive digital expertise, we’ve strengthened and developed our capacity to deliver tailored solutions to address our clients’ content, marketing and operational challenges.

    We change the way organizations operate through smarter content and premium user experiences helping clients to improve efficiency, increase revenue, reduce time to market and ensure quality and compliance.
    Our services include strategy, consulting, technology, system integration and operations & maintenance, across core business processes.

    Our partners provide state-of-the-art technology, merging the best software and platforms with our strong experience for multilingual environments. (Alfresco, Componize, EMC, Sitecore, SDL, PTC, Microsoft, Adobe, Drupal, Kentico…)

  • Hi-Media - Head of Business Development

    2013 - 2014 HiMedia Group, the European leader in monetizing the Internet audience (listed on the Euronext Paris)
    HiMedia Group guides its customers online retailers, publishers, advertisers in the deployment of their digital strategies.
    The Group offers a full range of services and technology solutions in digital marketing.
    With a presence in Europe, the United States and Latin America, HiMedia’s advertising offering relies on 4 areas of expertise : Programmatic – Mobile – Online Video – Brand Content.

    I was in charge of:
    - HiMedia’s key account such as: SeLoger.com / Media 365 / Skyrock / LaTribune ...
    - Sales prospection of new key accounts
    - Team management

  • Freelance - Consultant: Marketing, e-Commerce, Lead Generation, Affiliation, FR / SP / PT

    2013 - 2015 - Digital / marketing strategy
    - ROI optimization
    - Market research,
    - Affiliate campaigns
    - Promotions / customer loyalty,
    - New customer acquisition...

  • Antevenio - General Manager France

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Antevenio has been operating in the digital marketing sector for over 15 years. Currently, the company offers a wide range of services: display advertising on an exclusive premium ad network, performance and affiliate marketing, mobile marketing, and e-commerce.
    Antevenio is listed on the Alternext NYSE Exchange of Paris.

    I was in charge of:
    - Development of the affiliation business for the French market (commercial prospection, customer care…)
    - Launching of the affiliate services for Portugal and Brasil
    - Launching of our French sites : Inviptus / BureauEmploi / Globetrotteur / Ofelix
    - Administrative, human resources, representation of the company in France.
    - Team Management …

  • Kwanko - NetAffiliation - Country Manager - Spain

    Bourg La Reine 2006 - 2009 Founded in 2003, NetAffiliation is a major European and International affiliate network with several programs throughout differents verticals: tourism, high-tech, finance strengthened by a network of publishers.
    The company is present in more than 17 countries in Europe and the Americas.

    I was in charge of:
    - Development of the affiliation business for the Spanish Market (from scratch)
    - Team Management
    - Commercial prospection on the gambling sector (French market)
    - Launching our activity on the LatAm markets…

  • Porsche - Assistant Head of Communications / Events

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2005 I was in charge of:
    - Organization and promotion of the Porsche booth at the “Mondial de l’Automobile 2004”
    - Launching of the “Porsche Cayenne Experience“ school
    - Relations Management with the Porsche Clubs…

  • Renault Division des Ventes Special Exportation - Responsible for internal communication and direct marketing - DVSE

    2003 - 2004 I was in charge of:
    - Creation and management of direct marketing operations (French speaking areas)
    - Management of internal communications for the DVSE Group
    - Sales Analysis, CRM…

  • Stratemark Consulting – Groupe Ursa Maïor - Senior Consultant Assistant

    2001 - 2002 I was in charge of:
    - Creation of communication plans / products launching,
    - Managing the relationship with the press agents,
    - Realization of quantitative and qualitative studies
    - Competitors Benchmark

  • Les Editions Seban - Marions-nous - Sales and Marketing Manager

    1997 - 1999 I was in charge of:
    - Launching of a new wedding magazine (Marions-Nous)
    - Sales of advertising space
    - Market research
    - Management of the relationship with the press agencies…

    http://www.lesitedumariage.com/

Formations

