Edith SOUTO

Contact : dsoutoedith@gmail.com /
More than16 years of professional experience in : Business / Marketing Development, Sales management, on highly competitive BtoB and BtoC markets,
Advertiser / Affiliate platform / Advertising Network / IT – Software Company
Skills:
● Business Development : launching new products/services - markets/companies from scratch,
● Marketing & Digital strategy (Emailing, Affiliation,Co registration, Display, Mobile Marketing, Social Networking, SEA, Retargeting, RTB, Customer experience ...),
● Team management,
● Budget management,
● Customer relationship management
● Fixing of business targets,
● Internal and external communication,
● Managing relationship with partners,
Qualities:
● Sense of organization,
● Prioritization of tasks,
● Excellent interpersonal skills,
● Strong adaptability,
● Excellent understanding of new environments...
Pas de formation renseignée