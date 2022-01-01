Eiji EIJIOZAWA (OZAWA)

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) is an international tobacco business owned by Japan Tobacco Group. The company was formed in 1999 when the Japan Tobacco Group spread into the international market by the acquisition of several companies around the world. In 1999, the Japan Tobacco Group bought the US multinational RJ Reynolds. In 2007, JTI bought another major tobacco manufacturer, Gallaher. 1 JTIs headquarters are in Geneva, Switzerland. 2



JTI produces cigarettes, rolling tobacco, electronic cigarettes, snus and cigars. 3 It also produces waterpipe tobacco through the acquisition of companies such as Al Nakhla Tobacco Company. 4 JTIs brands number over a hundred and include Winston, Mevius (previously called Mild Seven), Camel, LD, Glamour, Benson & Hedges, Silk Cut, and Amber Leaf and Old Holborn rolling tobacco in addition to two electronic cigarettes: Logic and Ploom. 5



The companys business is extremely globalised. JTI sources its tobacco leaf from 33 countries, manufactures its products in 26 countries, and distributes its products in 130 countries. 3 In 2020, the company reported on its website that it experienced a continuous profit growth with US$3,493 million adjusted operating profit and US$11,330 million in core revenue in 2018.1 According to Euromonitor international, JTIs 2020 share of the global cigarette market (by retail volume) was around 9%, (figure rounded).6 JTI claimed that its products represent 14% of the global market share that year.5



JTI is working to expand its market of both traditional and emerging tobacco products. The companys website emphasises this strategy: achieving ever-greater quality and sustainability within our conventional products or developing new vaping products.