Eileen Ng NG

Hello, my name is Ng, you can call me Eileen. I'm a bilingual, multi-faceted creative marketing professional with years of experience in branding, creative marketing and design for both corporate and e-commerce. I approach my work with equal critical thinking and creative fluency to help companies translate marketing and branding strategies into design thinking solutions.



I am fortunate that my professional experience and education have provided me with many different opportunities to improve my skills not only in marketing and branding but also in entrepreneurship and design. I use social commerce to help me attract customers and personalize the buying experience, and I hope meeting the best in various industries will give me more knowledge.