El Farouqui SARA

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office 2007
Transport international

Entreprises

  • SAT Messagerie - Chargée Commercial et Logistique

    2015 - maintenant

  • Univers sea freight - Back office commercial

    2013 - 2015

  • DACHSER - STAGE FIN DE FORMATION

    La Verrie 2013 - 2013

  • FAST FREIGHT - STAGE FIN DE FORMATION

    2012 - 2012

  • RMA WATANYA - STAGE D'INITIATION

    Casablanca 2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Master 2

  • ISTL (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2013 Mastère 1 ( bac+4)

    Double diplomation : REL - DDL
    Responsable En Logistique - Diplôme de Directeur en Logistique

  • ISTL (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2011 - 2012 Licence professionnel (BAC+3)

    Logistique multimodale et organisateurs de transports internationnaux

  • ISTA (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2009 - 2011 DTS (Diplôme technicien spécialisé)

