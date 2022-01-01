Retail
El Farouqui SARA
El Farouqui SARA
CASABLANCA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office 2007
Transport international
Entreprises
SAT Messagerie
- Chargée Commercial et Logistique
2015 - maintenant
Univers sea freight
- Back office commercial
2013 - 2015
DACHSER
- STAGE FIN DE FORMATION
La Verrie
2013 - 2013
FAST FREIGHT
- STAGE FIN DE FORMATION
2012 - 2012
RMA WATANYA
- STAGE D'INITIATION
Casablanca
2010 - 2010
Formations
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
2013 - 2014
Master 2
ISTL (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2012 - 2013
Mastère 1 ( bac+4)
Double diplomation : REL - DDL
Responsable En Logistique - Diplôme de Directeur en Logistique
ISTL (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2011 - 2012
Licence professionnel (BAC+3)
Logistique multimodale et organisateurs de transports internationnaux
ISTA (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2009 - 2011
DTS (Diplôme technicien spécialisé)
Réseau
Anass MIARA
Antoine FEVRIN
Axel Nicolas LIEUNAN
Ihsane MAHASSINE
Othman DIAB
Said ELHAIMER
Salaheddine RIKAOUI
Sara MISBAH
Smart LOG
Tariq BAZZI