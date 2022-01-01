El Hadji Moussa THIAM

Mes compétences :
Linux
Microsoft Windows
WordPress
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)
UNIX
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Symfony
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Personal Home Page
PAT
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Excel
Linux Debian
Joomla!
Java
GSM
GPRS
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Apache WEB Server
Pas de contact professionnel