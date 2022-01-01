Menu

El Hadji Moussa THIAM

DAKAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Linux
Microsoft Windows
WordPress
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)
UNIX
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Symfony
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Personal Home Page
PAT
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Excel
Linux Debian
Joomla!
Java
GSM
GPRS
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • ITECH SOLUTIONS Supervision du projet - Responsable Informatique

    2015 - 2016 Responsable Informatique à ITECH SOLUTIONS
    Supervision du projet TELEDAC avec l'ADIE

  • Agence Nationale de la Statistique et de la - Stagiaire & Technicien Informatique

    2014 - 2014 : Stagiaire comme Technicien Informatique à l'ANSD (
    (Formation sur l'archivage)

  • GTI - Technicien Informatique

    2010 - 2014 Compétences Linguistiques et Outils Informatiques

    Langues : Français et anglais : niveau professionnel
    Espagnol : niveau scolaire ,

Formations

  • Sup'Info (Dakar)

    Dakar 2013 - 2014 Licence

    : Licence en Réseaux Informatique et Télécoms à SUP'INFO de

  • Sup Info Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2012 - 2013 Diplôme professionnel

    spécialisé en Réseaux informatiques (DPS) à SUP'INFO

  • Sup Info Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2011 - 2012 Diplôme de Technicien Supérieur en Maintenance informatique

    SUP'INFO.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel