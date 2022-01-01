Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
El Yazid BOUALOUL
Ajouter
El Yazid BOUALOUL
SIDI KACEM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SONASID, Riva Industries
- Responsable HSE
1997 - 2015
Responsable SHE
Institut International de l'Image et du Son (3IS)
- Animateur de sécurité
Élancourt
1997 - maintenant
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management (Sidi Kacem)
Sidi Kacem
1997 - 2015
Réseau
Abdellah FILALI
Aziz MOUBKIR
Bourich NABIL
Eric CASTANET
Masmoudi MUSTAPHA
Mohamed CHARKI
Mohamed RHOFIR