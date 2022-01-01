Menu

El Yazid BOUALOUL

SIDI KACEM

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SONASID, Riva Industries - Responsable HSE

    1997 - 2015 Responsable SHE

  • Institut International de l'Image et du Son (3IS) - Animateur de sécurité

    Élancourt 1997 - maintenant

Formations

  • Bordeaux Ecole De Management (Sidi Kacem)

    Sidi Kacem 1997 - 2015

Réseau