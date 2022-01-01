Menu

El Yazid KANANE

AGADIR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Polyvalent

Entreprises

  • Tadenga Surf Academy - Front Desk Manager / Surf Instructror

    2016 - maintenant Front Desk

    Customers Welcoming
    Introducing different offers and packages.
    Direct customers to the different area of the Academy
    Managing Surf & Yoga booking on a specified integrated management software.
    Analyzing and recording payments and sales.
    Ensuring the well functioning of the Front Desk : Sound, Video, Cleanliness and Tidiness
    Organizing and coordinating visits by Appointments: Suppliers, customers and partners
    Contributing to the implementation of the trade action plan
    Fueling both internal database and social networks platforms.

    Surf Instructor

    Delivering excellent surf tuition to all levels following the ISA programs.
    Ensuring safe conditions in both land and water conditions.

  • Solid Surf & Yoga House - Surf Coach

    2015 - 2016 Providing an outstanding, safe, and educational experience to students on land and in the water
    Explanation and demonstration of proper surfing techniques and equipment care
    Preparing customers for a safe experience by providing thorough introductions to equipment and safety requirements
    Performing equipment inspections and complete preventative maintenance projects
    Monitoring changing weather and ocean conditions and make appropriate decisions to ensure safety of students.

  • Surf Maroc - Logistics Manager

    2014 - 2015 Transfers management (Planning and Booking daily
    transfers, Daily Surf Plans (Planning of daily surfing plans, Guests transport and activities, balancing of surf abilities, Vehicle capacities, Surf forecast and conditions and management of a surf team composing 9 surf guides and instructors, , Car Hire and Surf Hire Center (Management of fleet of more than 15 vehicle for transport and hire, Management of surf equipment, Administration and Accounting).

  • Promecagen - Assistant de Gestion Polyvalent

    2011 - 2011 Soutien de la direction, notamment sur divers tâches tels que l’accueil physique et téléphonique, suivi des éléments RH, la saisie des factures et la gestion des courriers entrants et sortants.

Formations

  • Faculté Des Lettres Et Des Sciences Humaines IBN ZOHR (Agadir)

    Agadir 2012 - 2014 Master Spécialisé

    Tourisme, Communication, Relations publiques, Gestion touristique, Animation culturelle, Patrimoine, Développement durable, Eco-tourisme. Evenementielle, Géo Tourisme, Tourisme Durable

  • Faculté Des Lettres Et Des Sciences Humaines IBN ZOHR (Agadir)

    Agadir 2011 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle

    Teaching of English as a Foreign Language & Information Communication & Technology - Langue, linguistique, communication, management, marketing, linguistique appliquée, TEFL, ICT, education, e-learning, virtual learning

Réseau