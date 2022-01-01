El Yazid KANANE

Tadenga Surf Academy
- Front Desk Manager / Surf Instructror
2016 - maintenantFront Desk
Customers Welcoming
Introducing different offers and packages.
Direct customers to the different area of the Academy
Managing Surf & Yoga booking on a specified integrated management software.
Analyzing and recording payments and sales.
Ensuring the well functioning of the Front Desk : Sound, Video, Cleanliness and Tidiness
Organizing and coordinating visits by Appointments: Suppliers, customers and partners
Contributing to the implementation of the trade action plan
Fueling both internal database and social networks platforms.
Surf Instructor
Delivering excellent surf tuition to all levels following the ISA programs.
Ensuring safe conditions in both land and water conditions.
Solid Surf & Yoga House
- Surf Coach
2015 - 2016Providing an outstanding, safe, and educational experience to students on land and in the water
Explanation and demonstration of proper surfing techniques and equipment care
Preparing customers for a safe experience by providing thorough introductions to equipment and safety requirements
Performing equipment inspections and complete preventative maintenance projects
Monitoring changing weather and ocean conditions and make appropriate decisions to ensure safety of students.
Surf Maroc
- Logistics Manager
2014 - 2015Transfers management (Planning and Booking daily
transfers, Daily Surf Plans (Planning of daily surfing plans, Guests transport and activities, balancing of surf abilities, Vehicle capacities, Surf forecast and conditions and management of a surf team composing 9 surf guides and instructors, , Car Hire and Surf Hire Center (Management of fleet of more than 15 vehicle for transport and hire, Management of surf equipment, Administration and Accounting).
Promecagen
- Assistant de Gestion Polyvalent
2011 - 2011Soutien de la direction, notamment sur divers tâches tels que l’accueil physique et téléphonique, suivi des éléments RH, la saisie des factures et la gestion des courriers entrants et sortants.
Formations
Faculté Des Lettres Et Des Sciences Humaines IBN ZOHR (Agadir)
Agadir2011 - 2012Licence Professionnelle
Teaching of English as a Foreign Language & Information Communication & Technology - Langue, linguistique, communication, management, marketing, linguistique appliquée, TEFL, ICT, education, e-learning, virtual learning