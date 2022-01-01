Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
El Yousfi ASSIA
Ajouter
El Yousfi ASSIA
OUJDA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Jeune fille habitée à OUJDA je cherche un emploi
Mes compétences :
Bureautique
Comptabilité
Entreprises
GTGCO + ORIENTAL OMNIUM + ISTA LAZARET + HEITC
- Animatrice + secrétaire + aide comptable
2010 - maintenant
stagiaire
Formations
Institut Spécialisé De Technologie Appliquée (Oujda)
Oujda
2011 - 2013
technicien spécialisé en gestion des entreprises
Réseau
Abderrazak LAKHYARI
Houssam BOUZIDI
Idouhna HASSAN
Mohammed Amine BARNOUSI
Mustapha EL KHADARY
Samir KHEIRI
Tarik TALOUFATE