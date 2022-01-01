Elena IONITA

2016 - maintenant• Répondre à des appels
• Ouvrir les dossiers
• Rédiger de la correspondance
• Rédiger des actes
• Rédiger des procédures
• Rédiger des testaments
• Rédiger des mandats en cas d’inaptitude
• Recherche des titres
• Assurer les suivis
• Recherches au RDPRM
• Registre foncier
• Registraire des entreprises
Salumatics Inc.
- Production Clerk
2012 - 2012- Preparation of medical documents
- Scanning documents
- Indexing of documents on the computer
- All other related tasks.
Groupe Lapare-Viau
- Auditor
2012 - 2013 Internal Audit operations for big stores (Jean Coutu, IGA, Metro, Uniprix, Pharmacies Brunet, etc.)
Centre Evasion
- Voluntary
2012 - 2012Helping elderly, office work ( Invoices and receipts )
Transilvania Bank
- Back Office
2007 - 2012- Management and resolution of executive orders sent by the Public Finance Administration, Office Enforcement and Recovery of the State Archives Administration, working with them permanently.
- Making and operation needed to pay the payment orders attachment, confirmation of payment orders, closing accounts, writing addresses.
- Liberation of signature specimens required for leasing's. Register of payment instruments entered and fled the bank.
- Managing cases of insolvency, by following the insolvency bulletins published in the Official Gazette and operation of Insolvency on the accounts (that means looking the customer in the database, blocking the account until the bank receive an address from the judicial administrator that specified whether the company may or may not use the account, deleting from the system the companies removed at the Register of Commerce)
- Replacing Bank secretary starting 2008.
Transilvania Bank
- Clerk
2006 - 2006Scanning of signatures and stamps. Archiving documents