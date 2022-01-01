Retail
Elena PAVELESCU
BUCHAREST
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Cargo Trans
- Area manager
2012 - maintenant
DB Schenker
- Coordonator transport
2009 - 2012
romtrans sa
- Exeditor international
2006 - 2009
Formations
Tudor Vladimirescu (Bucarest)
Bucarest
1979 - 1983
Réseau
Clarisse SCHNEIDER
Bollore Logistics (Puteaux)
Edmond PROTAT
Fabien CASSASSUS
Franck QUINQUENEAU
Frédéric FOULET
Marie Christine LECLERCQ
Michelle GAVRILESCU
Moura ZOUHA