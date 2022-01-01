Menu

Elena PAVELESCU

BUCHAREST

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cargo Trans - Area manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • DB Schenker - Coordonator transport

    2009 - 2012

  • romtrans sa - Exeditor international

    2006 - 2009

Formations

  • Tudor Vladimirescu (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 1979 - 1983

Réseau