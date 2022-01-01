Elena VALCAUDA

Mes compétences :
Systèmes ERP
Purchasing & Suppliers management
Communication
Gestion et optimisation stock
Planning and organizing
Supply Chain
Négociation
Analyse
Entreprises
Quiksilver Europe
- Supply Chain Planner
Saint Jean de Luz2015 - maintenant- Consolidation of regional needs into a global procurement, according to sales forecast, seasonal committment and negotiation with international vendors
- Process review and new business procedures
- Coordination and implementation of procurement with asiatic vendor managers
- Analysis and challenge of production constraints with sourcing team
- Stock optimisation and Customer satisfaction through an efficient season planning and buying calendar
International Experience
- Working Holiday Visa
2013 - 2014One year, more than 3 positions in 3 different locations over Australia: starting as a salesperson for LondonSales in Brisbane, going through counter and stock control in a roadhouse in Dingo, ending in charge for the kitchen and new staff training in a fast food shop in Port Douglas.
Far from conforts and habits, through these new jobs, and thanks to people I met, I shaped my personality: openminded and proactive, my mind has finally reached a new frame.
Rhiag SpA
- SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNER
2012 - 2013• Gestion approvisionnement et fournisseurs italiens et internationaux
• Contrôle et optimisation du stock
• Gestion logistique et distribution des pièces dans les magasins et vers les clients
• Mise en oeuvre du projet de cross-docking avec un important fournisseur belge
Le Coq Sportif
- Assistante marketing et ventes
Entzheim2009 - 2010• Report, analyse et prévision de vente
• Placement produits pour TV, film
Formations
Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)
Milano2010 - 2013Master Degree en Ingénierie Supply Chain Management
Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)
Torino2006 - 2009Licence en Ingénierie de Production