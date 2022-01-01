Menu

Elena VALCAUDA

Saint Jean de Luz

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Systèmes ERP
Purchasing & Suppliers management
Communication
Gestion et optimisation stock
Planning and organizing
Supply Chain
Négociation
Analyse

Entreprises

  • Quiksilver Europe - Supply Chain Planner

    Saint Jean de Luz 2015 - maintenant - Consolidation of regional needs into a global procurement, according to sales forecast, seasonal committment and negotiation with international vendors
    - Process review and new business procedures
    - Coordination and implementation of procurement with asiatic vendor managers
    - Analysis and challenge of production constraints with sourcing team
    - Stock optimisation and Customer satisfaction through an efficient season planning and buying calendar

  • International Experience - Working Holiday Visa

    2013 - 2014 One year, more than 3 positions in 3 different locations over Australia: starting as a salesperson for LondonSales in Brisbane, going through counter and stock control in a roadhouse in Dingo, ending in charge for the kitchen and new staff training in a fast food shop in Port Douglas.
    Far from conforts and habits, through these new jobs, and thanks to people I met, I shaped my personality: openminded and proactive, my mind has finally reached a new frame.

  • Rhiag SpA - SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNER

    2012 - 2013 • Gestion approvisionnement et fournisseurs italiens et internationaux
    • Contrôle et optimisation du stock
    • Gestion logistique et distribution des pièces dans les magasins et vers les clients
    • Mise en oeuvre du projet de cross-docking avec un important fournisseur belge

  • Le Coq Sportif - Assistante marketing et ventes

    Entzheim 2009 - 2010 • Report, analyse et prévision de vente
    • Placement produits pour TV, film

Formations

  • Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)

    Milano 2010 - 2013 Master Degree en Ingénierie Supply Chain Management

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2006 - 2009 Licence en Ingénierie de Production

