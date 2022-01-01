Menu

Eleni DIKONYMAKI

En résumé

Highly motivated Master student of Multilingual Communication with a specialization in International Relations, at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, ambitious and hard-working with a Bachelor in Translation from the Ionian University in Corfu, Greece. I seek to leverage my communicational skills within an international company, and I am in search of career opportunities that a decision-making post with long term prospects offers, adding new skills, and enhance existing ones. I am interested to gain expertise in the field of Communication or Translation.

Mes compétences :
Wordfast
Traduction
Création de contenus
Microsoft Office
SDL Trados Studio
Édition
CAT tools
Rédaction
Xbench
Esprit d'équipe
Esprit analytique
Communication
Détermination
Coopération internationale
Relations internationales
Organisation du travail

Entreprises

  • Permanent Representation of Greece to the EU - Press and Communication Office - Communications Trainee

    2018 - 2018 - Monitoring the European and francophone press and media
    - Drawing up reports and reviews on international developments
    - Drafting press releases
    - Attending conferences in Think tanks
    - Assistance in the management of communication tools (social networks)

  • El-Translations - Translator

    2015 - 2015 - Translating economic, legal and technical texts from English, French, and Russian to Greek, and vice versa
    - Proof-reading texts

Formations

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2017 - 2019 MA en Communication Multilingue, finalité: Relations Internationales

    La communication multilingue est une réalité omniprésente dans les sociétés contemporaines, où le contact de langues et de cultures est devenu un enjeu majeur. Le Master prépare les étudiants à évoluer dans un environnement de travail multilingue et multiculturel où la communication occupe une part essentielle. La finalité Relations internationales apporte un solide bagage en matière d'organisatio

  • Department Of Foreign Languages, Translation And Interpretation - Ionian University (Corfu)

    Corfu 2012 - 2017 Bachelor in Translation

    Diploma grade: 7.81 / 10.0
    Diploma Thesis: Translation and Analysis of Technical Text (from English to Greek) Thesis grade: 9.0 / 10.0
    Specialization: Political, Legal and Economic Translation, Technical Translation
    Working languages: English, French

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel