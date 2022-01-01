Eleni DIKONYMAKI

Highly motivated Master student of Multilingual Communication with a specialization in International Relations, at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, ambitious and hard-working with a Bachelor in Translation from the Ionian University in Corfu, Greece. I seek to leverage my communicational skills within an international company, and I am in search of career opportunities that a decision-making post with long term prospects offers, adding new skills, and enhance existing ones. I am interested to gain expertise in the field of Communication or Translation.



Mes compétences :

Wordfast

Traduction

Création de contenus

Microsoft Office

SDL Trados Studio

Édition

CAT tools

Rédaction

Xbench

Esprit d'équipe

Esprit analytique

Communication

Détermination

Coopération internationale

Relations internationales

Organisation du travail