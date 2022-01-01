Eleni FAKOTAKIS-KOLAITIS

Optimistic leader with many years of experience in operations management in both the public and private sectors, more specifically in the commercial industry and professional services. Has a post graduate degree in Public Administration, completed courses in management, marketing, accounting and finance. Is conscientious and has a strong sense of organisation. Sets high performance standards and expectations. Applies effective, profitable strategies in order to maximize revenus and service quality. Manages unforeseen obstacles with a calm and analytical spirit. Has a passion for developing client loyalty. Is equally experienced with respect to human resources and public relations. Can maintain several networks of contacts simultaneously.



Mes compétences :

Management

Management experience

Médias

Public relations

Public sector

Sales