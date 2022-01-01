Menu

Eleni FAKOTAKIS-KOLAITIS

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

Optimistic leader with many years of experience in operations management in both the public and private sectors, more specifically in the commercial industry and professional services. Has a post graduate degree in Public Administration, completed courses in management, marketing, accounting and finance. Is conscientious and has a strong sense of organisation. Sets high performance standards and expectations. Applies effective, profitable strategies in order to maximize revenus and service quality. Manages unforeseen obstacles with a calm and analytical spirit. Has a passion for developing client loyalty. Is equally experienced with respect to human resources and public relations. Can maintain several networks of contacts simultaneously.

Mes compétences :
Management
Management experience
Médias
Public relations
Public sector
Sales

Entreprises

  • Hellenic Social Services of Québec, of the Hellenic Community of Montreal - Director

    maintenant Information, referral, support programs, accompaniment, food drive once a week, recreation and sensitization activities, advocating for quality services. Services offered in French, English, Greek and Spanish.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

