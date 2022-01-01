Eleonora DE LEONARDIS

Mes compétences :
C++
UNIX
Python Programming
Octave
Microsoft Windows
Matlab
Java
BASIC
Inférence statistique
Entreprises
BIM, Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni S.P.A., Turin (IT)
- Intern
2010 - 2010 I worked with the analysts of the computational finance desk in order to develop new software for pricing. My contribution was a C++ software for the estimation of the option volatility surface given market data. I studied stochastic pricing models and I compared the efficiency of the different types of numerical procedures used to price financial products.
Centro Flora Manfrinati, Moncalieri, Torino
- National Civic Service Volunteer
2007 - 2008I was a tutor. I helped students with their daily afternoon studies and I collaborated with teachers during lab activities. I repeated a similar experience the following year even if I was no more a National Civic Service Volunteer.
Formations
Ecole Normale Supérieure (Paris)
Paris2012 - maintenantPhD
Thesis : “Méthodes pour l'inférence en grande dimension avec des données correlées : application à des données génomiques.”
Development of inference methods for the analysis of sequence alignments of homologous proteins or RNAs in order to predict the their 3D structure. Developped in collaboration with the Laboratoire de Biologie Computationnelle et Quantitative (UPMC)
UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI TORINO / UNIVERSITY OF TURIN (Torino)
Torino2010 - 2012Master’s Degree in Physics of Complex Systems
Thesis : “Glassy behaviour in a model of two-dimensional epithelial tissue”
Application of Monte Carlo techniques to the simulation of an epithelial tissue in order to study its non-equilibrium behaviour.
Developed in collaboration with the Systems Biology Unit at IRCC, Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, in Turin (IT).
Awarded with score of 110/110 cum laude
UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI TORINO / UNIVERSITY OF TURIN (Torino)
Torino2007 - 2010Bachelor’s Degree in Physics
Thesis : ``Option theory and pricing procedures analysis''
Comparative analysis of existing methods and development of new software for option
pricing.
Developed as an intern at BIM, Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni S.P.A., in Turin (IT).
Awarded with score of 110/110.