Menu

Eléonore HELLARD

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villeurbanne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ministère De L'education Nationale - High school teacher in Life and earth sciences

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • University of Cape Town/Department of Biological Sciences - Lecturer (part-time)

    2016 - 2017 Lecturer in animal physiology and parasitism.
    Research on the ecology of parasites of wild primates et birds.

  • FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology, University of Cape Town - Post-doctoral Fellow

    2013 - 2015 The influence of the composition of the host community on the circulation of parasites with multiple-host: the example of avian malaria in bird communities in Southern Africa

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon1 / IUT génie biologique - Attache Temporaire a l'Enseignement et a la Recherche (temps plein)

    2012 - 2013 Teaching (lectures and practicals) in mammal anatomy, mathematics and informatics for biologists.

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon1 - Enseignant vacataire

    Villeurbanne cedex 2012 - 2012 Practicals in mathematics and statistics for biologists, community ecology, biogeography

  • Laboratoire de Biométrie et Biologie Evolutive (Univ. Lyon1/CNRS) - Doctorat

    2008 - 2012 From methods and concepts about the co-circulation of micro-parasites in natural hosts populations to the need of interdisciplinarity. The example of the cat and its viruses.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau