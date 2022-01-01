Eléonore HELLARD

Entreprises
Ministère De L'education Nationale
- High school teacher in Life and earth sciences
Paris
2017 - maintenant
University of Cape Town/Department of Biological Sciences
- Lecturer (part-time)
2016 - 2017
Lecturer in animal physiology and parasitism.
Research on the ecology of parasites of wild primates et birds.
FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology, University of Cape Town
- Post-doctoral Fellow
2013 - 2015
The influence of the composition of the host community on the circulation of parasites with multiple-host: the example of avian malaria in bird communities in Southern Africa
Université Claude Bernard Lyon1 / IUT génie biologique
- Attache Temporaire a l'Enseignement et a la Recherche (temps plein)
2012 - 2013
Teaching (lectures and practicals) in mammal anatomy, mathematics and informatics for biologists.
Université Claude Bernard Lyon1
- Enseignant vacataire
Villeurbanne cedex
2012 - 2012
Practicals in mathematics and statistics for biologists, community ecology, biogeography
Laboratoire de Biométrie et Biologie Evolutive (Univ. Lyon1/CNRS)
- Doctorat
2008 - 2012
From methods and concepts about the co-circulation of micro-parasites in natural hosts populations to the need of interdisciplinarity. The example of the cat and its viruses.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée