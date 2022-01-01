Eléonore JACQUEMOT

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Business development
Négociation
Management
Entreprises
Avnet
- Juniper Business Development Manager
New York2016 - maintenant
Avnet
- Business Development Manager - Team leader Veeam & Datacore
New York2013 - 2016
Avnet
- Veeam Business Development Manager
New York2012 - 2013
Amosdec
- Veeam Business Development Manager
Ostricourt2010 - maintenant
Dell
- Symantec Alliance Manager
MONTPELLIER2007 - 2010Inside the team Solutions the Alliance Manager is owner of the entire business we do with the Strategic partner (including Services and Software), in term of revenues and margin. I own the relation with the partner.
DELL
- Symantec Business Developer
MONTPELLIER2005 - 2007
MicroStrategy
- Assistante Marketing
Courbevoie2003 - 2004
Artistik Rezo
- Chef de projet évènementiel junior