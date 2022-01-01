Menu

Elhadji Arfang KANE

DAKAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Second Capitaine
Capitaine

Entreprises

  • Recherche emploi - Capitaine de peche - Capitaine 5OO UMS

    2000 - 2010

Formations

  • Enfm (Dakar)

    Dakar 2009 - 2010 capitaine de peche , capitaine 500

    Peche et commerce - Capitaine de chalutier crevettier demersale profonde, Capitaine de surveilleur (dragage), ravitailleur, crew change, et j'aime beaucoup le remorquage.

