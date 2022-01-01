Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elhajji ZINA
Ajouter
Elhajji ZINA
GABES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
ENIG (Gabès)
Gabès
2011 - maintenant
ingénieur
Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs De Gabes ENIG (Gabès)
Gabès
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Ben Ali RAMZI
Emploi Très Rapide EMPLOITRESRAPIDE. APPSPOT.COM
Mohamed Amine FRIDHI
Mohamed Ibrahim LAZZEZ
Nejla BEN BRAHIM
Saii KARIM
Zina SOLTANI