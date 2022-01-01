Menu

Elhajji ZINA

GABES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • ENIG (Gabès)

    Gabès 2011 - maintenant ingénieur

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs De Gabes ENIG (Gabès)

    Gabès 2011 - 2013

Réseau