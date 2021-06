Elisa DEBIAIS

I am a current student in the first year master's degree in the IBD (International Business Development) field at ICN Business School located in Nancy in France after two years of preparatory class at Lycée Camille Guérin in Poitiers. The key to success is practice, so I am very motivated to have professional experiences in business and management to grow my skills. My dynamic, creative and rigorous personality on tasks and projects is a concrete asset to achieve this goal.