Ellie NEWCASIO (GOULD)

My name is Ellie Gould and I am a 27 year old iGaming professional living in Frankfurt, Germany. I currently work as a content strategist at https://newcasinonodeposit.com which is an online casino bonus guide popular in many countries including Germany, Great Britain, Canada and New Zealand.I have been working in the online casino industry for 3 years now and love my job!



I grew up in a small town in England called Bournemouth. I studied marketing at university and after graduation, I moved to London to start my career. I worked in a few different industries before landing my dream job in the iGaming industry. Ive always been a big fan of casino games and so working in this industry is a real dream come true!



My job involves creating content for our website and social media channels. I also work closely with our partners to help promote their latest offers and deals. In my spare time, I enjoy playing casino games online, exploring new restaurants and spending time with my friends and family.

    Technique | Bedford, Quebec 2015 - 2016 day to day running of the back end of the casino website. Creating promotions, free spins, no deposits, and more. Gained experience in player retention and VIP programs.

