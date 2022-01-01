Menu

Elsa BATIGNE

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Communication & Marketing Grand Public // Production audiovisuelle

Management général (Stratégie, Développement, Marketing et Communication)
Stratégies de communication média & hors-média
Coordination de projets d’envergure 360°, notamment à l'international

- Management d'équipes
- Conseil & Production Transmedia

Intervenante régulière en Master Communication (Sup de Pub // Inseec)

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Conseil
Communication
Marketing
Web
Internet
Management

Entreprises

  • Deezer - Directrice de la Communication France

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Drama Way - Associée

    2015 - 2017 Créateurs et Producteurs de Séries
    www.dramaway.fr

  • INSEEC - Intervenant

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Intervenant en Master II

  • Magic Garden Agency - Directrice Générale

    PARIS 2011 - 2014 Définition des orientations stratégiques de l'agence
    Pilotage opérationnel de l'agence.
    Conseil et coordination dans le cadre de la conception et mise en œuvre de plateformes de communication multi-moyens.
    Représentation de l'agence sur la scène nationale et internationale.

  • Le Public Système - Directrice Conseil

    Levallois Perret 2008 - 2011

  • Magic Garden Agency - Directrice de Clientèle

    PARIS 2005 - 2008

  • Vocation Publics (Aegis Posterscope) - Responsable de Clientèle

    2002 - 2005

Formations

Réseau