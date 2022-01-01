Elsa BATIGNE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Communication & Marketing Grand Public // Production audiovisuelle
Management général (Stratégie, Développement, Marketing et Communication)
Stratégies de communication média & hors-média
Coordination de projets d’envergure 360°, notamment à l'international
- Management d'équipes
- Conseil & Production Transmedia
Intervenante régulière en Master Communication (Sup de Pub // Inseec)
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Conseil
Communication
Marketing
Web
Internet
Management