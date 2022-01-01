Elsa PIQUEMAL

-
Mary Potter Hospice
- Shop Manager
2016 - maintenant
- Ensure the daily routine of counter sales, customer service, merchandising, cleaning, banking, and security, is undertaken by shop volunteers.
- Ensure the shops rosters are maintained on a weekly basis.
- Support Shop Volunteers in their roles, offering training and guidance where appropriate.
- Co ordinate with the Hospice shop Warehouse, regarding collections and deliveries.
Mary Potter Hospice
- Volunteer - Shop & Warehouse
2016 - 2016
GA Design
- Chef de Projet
2011 - 2013
Chef de Projet print et numérique sur les budgets SNCF TER Région Languedoc Roussillon, Royal Canin, Tecnifibre
Wonderful - Montpellier
- Assistante Chef de Publicité -Stage 4 mois-
2010 - 2010
Budgets : Royal Canin, Montpellier Agglomération, Lettre M, CESTMed, Coopérative Interprofessionnelle des Vins du Roussillon
M&C Saatchi GAD
- Assistante Chef de Projet / Chef de Marque -Stage 5 mois-
Paris
2010 - 2011
Budget : Havana Club International