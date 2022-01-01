Menu

Elsa SKLAVOUNOU

Paris

En résumé

Network partners in Scientific and Market vertical domains so as to help them in their tasks and develop business by working together.

Entreprises

  • Sdl International - VP AI Alliances

    Paris 2020 - maintenant

  • Systran - Head of Partnerships

    Paris 2000 - 2020 2000-2003
    Work in the development of Linguistic Resources for the French into Greek, Greek into French NLP engines applied to Machine Translation
    2003-2006
    Coordinate technically the implementation of SYSTRAN technologies in end project platforms, prototypes and products.
    Participate in consortia for data exchange standard format definition and evaluation.
    2006-2010
    Provide technical assistance to Customers.
    Provide training services for the transfer of competence at functional and use levels to Customers.
    2010-2016
    Qualify at presales stage the incoming projects so as to comply and meet the expectations of the prospects business needs.
    Interact with the QA and Development teams to follow-up on specific development needs.
    Consult and Train the Customer for the best practices transferring knowledge, competence and expertise.

