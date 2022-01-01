Elsa SKLAVOUNOU

Network partners in Scientific and Market vertical domains so as to help them in their tasks and develop business by working together.
Entreprises
Sdl International
- VP AI Alliances
Paris2020 - maintenant
Systran
- Head of Partnerships
Paris2000 - 20202000-2003
Work in the development of Linguistic Resources for the French into Greek, Greek into French NLP engines applied to Machine Translation
2003-2006
Coordinate technically the implementation of SYSTRAN technologies in end project platforms, prototypes and products.
Participate in consortia for data exchange standard format definition and evaluation.
2006-2010
Provide technical assistance to Customers.
Provide training services for the transfer of competence at functional and use levels to Customers.
2010-2016
Qualify at presales stage the incoming projects so as to comply and meet the expectations of the prospects business needs.
Interact with the QA and Development teams to follow-up on specific development needs.
Consult and Train the Customer for the best practices transferring knowledge, competence and expertise.