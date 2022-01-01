Menu

Elsa TOLONE

Rennes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Syntaxe
Traitement Automatique des Langues
Programmation
Sémantique
Linguistique

Entreprises

  • Université Rennes 2 - Teaching assistant (ATER)

    Rennes 2013 - maintenant JAMI - First Day on Computer Methodology (Licences - year 1)
    Functional Programming in Scheme (Licences in Applied Mathematics and Social Sciences - year 1)
    Computer Methodology (Licences in Applied Mathematics and Social Sciences - year 1)
    Creation of static web pages (Licences in Applied Foreign Languages - year 3)

  • Universidad Nacional de Cordoba - Post-doc

    2011 - 2013 Development of linguistic resources: lexica of French and other languages

  • Université Paris-Est Marne-la-Vallée - Teaching assistant (ATER)

    2010 - 2011 24h TD: Linguistic Engineering (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
    24h TD: Linguistic Ressources (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
    24h TD: Tutoring in C language (Engineers IMAC - year 3)
    72h TD: Advanced programming in C language (Licences in Computer Science - year 1 / year 2)
    36h TD: Network (Licences in Computer Science - year 3)

  • Université Paris-Est Marne-la-Vallée - Teaching assistant (Monitorat)

    2007 - 2010 26h TD: Linguistic Ressources (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
    2h Course : Tutoring in databases (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
    12h TD: Tutoring in C language (Engineers IMAC - year 3)
    24h TD: Compilation (Licences in Computer Science - year 3)
    24h TD: Automatas (Engineers 2000 - year 3)
    20h TD: Introduction to HTML/Unix (Licences in Physics - year 1)
    24h TD / 48h TP: Advanced programming in C language (Licences in Computer Science - year 2)
    28h TD: Databases (Licences in Computer Science - year 3)

  • Universite PARIS -EST Marne la Vallée - Teaching assistant (Vacataire)

    2007 - 2007 42h : Programmation en C (Licence Informatique - L1 S2)

  • Universite PARIS -EST Marne la Vallée - Research Masters internship (Stage de Master)

    2006 - 2006 Extraction d'Entites Nommees par les graphes d'Unitex dans
    le cadre du projet Infom@gic :
    http://igm.univ-mlv.fr/~mconstan/library/index_graalweb.html

Formations

  • Université Paris Est Marne La Vallée

    Marne La Vallee 2007 - 2011 PhD in Computer Science and Linguistics (Doctorat en Informatique et Linguistique)

    Syntactic analysis with tables of French Lexicon-Grammar:
    http://www-igm.univ-mlv.fr/~tolone/phd.pdf
    http://infolingu.univ-mlv.fr/english/DonneesLinguistiques/Lexiques-Grammaires/Download.html