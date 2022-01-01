Elsa TOLONE

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Syntaxe
Traitement Automatique des Langues
Programmation
Sémantique
Linguistique
Entreprises
Université Rennes 2
- Teaching assistant (ATER)
Rennes2013 - maintenantJAMI - First Day on Computer Methodology (Licences - year 1)
Functional Programming in Scheme (Licences in Applied Mathematics and Social Sciences - year 1)
Computer Methodology (Licences in Applied Mathematics and Social Sciences - year 1)
Creation of static web pages (Licences in Applied Foreign Languages - year 3)
Universidad Nacional de Cordoba
- Post-doc
2011 - 2013Development of linguistic resources: lexica of French and other languages
2010 - 201124h TD: Linguistic Engineering (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
24h TD: Linguistic Ressources (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
24h TD: Tutoring in C language (Engineers IMAC - year 3)
72h TD: Advanced programming in C language (Licences in Computer Science - year 1 / year 2)
36h TD: Network (Licences in Computer Science - year 3)
2007 - 201026h TD: Linguistic Ressources (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
2h Course : Tutoring in databases (Masters in Computer Science - year 1)
12h TD: Tutoring in C language (Engineers IMAC - year 3)
24h TD: Compilation (Licences in Computer Science - year 3)
24h TD: Automatas (Engineers 2000 - year 3)
20h TD: Introduction to HTML/Unix (Licences in Physics - year 1)
24h TD / 48h TP: Advanced programming in C language (Licences in Computer Science - year 2)
28h TD: Databases (Licences in Computer Science - year 3)
Universite PARIS -EST Marne la Vallée
- Teaching assistant (Vacataire)
2007 - 200742h : Programmation en C (Licence Informatique - L1 S2)
Universite PARIS -EST Marne la Vallée
- Research Masters internship (Stage de Master)
2006 - 2006Extraction d'Entites Nommees par les graphes d'Unitex dans
le cadre du projet Infom@gic :
http://igm.univ-mlv.fr/~mconstan/library/index_graalweb.html