Elsadek HADJAB

Mes compétences :
Practical Training
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Health and Safety
EPCC PROCESSING
Entreprises
Tecnicas Reunidas
- HSE Officer
Madrid2016 - maintenant HSE OFFICER For TECNICAS REUNIDAS SPAIN,
Contractor of Groupement Touat Gaz (GTG)
(partnership GAZ DE FRANCE SOUEZ and SONATRACH)
Project: EPCC PROCESSING & PRODUCTION FACILITIES, ADRAR, TOUAT GAZ PROJECT.
Sonelgaz
- Studies Engineer & temporally chief of Department
2014 - 2016HSE Studies Engineer )temporally chief of Department For SONELGAZ (SDA: La Société de Distribution de l'Electricité et du Gaz d'Alger) Algiers Electricity and Gas Distribution Company,