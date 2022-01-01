Menu

Elsadek HADJAB

Madrid

En résumé

Ingénieur HSE
HSE Engineer

Mes compétences :
Practical Training
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Health and Safety
EPCC PROCESSING

Entreprises

  • Tecnicas Reunidas - HSE Officer

    Madrid 2016 - maintenant HSE OFFICER For TECNICAS REUNIDAS SPAIN,
    Contractor of Groupement Touat Gaz (GTG)
    (partnership GAZ DE FRANCE SOUEZ and SONATRACH)
    Project: EPCC PROCESSING & PRODUCTION FACILITIES, ADRAR, TOUAT GAZ PROJECT.

  • Sonelgaz - Studies Engineer & temporally chief of Department

    2014 - 2016 HSE Studies Engineer )temporally chief of Department For SONELGAZ (SDA: La Société de Distribution de l'Electricité et du Gaz d'Alger) Algiers Electricity and Gas Distribution Company,

  • JURONG Engineering Limited overseas - HSE SUPERVISOR

    2014 - 2014 (Client: SONATRACH).
    Project: ALGIERS REFINERY REHABILITATION & ADAPTATION PROJECT, ALGERIA.

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Ingénieur HSE

    Hassi Messoaud 2013 - 2013 Practical Training period at (ENTP) a Drilling company, Rig TP 184 HASSI MESSAOUD.

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Ingénieur HSE

    Hassi Messoaud 2008 - 2008 Practical Training period at (ENTP) a Drilling company, Rig TP 184 HASSI MESSAOUD.

Formations

  • Institut Hygiéne Et Sécurité Industrielle Université De Batna (Batna)

    Batna 2008 - 2013 Diploma

    ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS July 2013 : Engineer diploma in industrial health and safety.
    Thesis: FIRE SAFETY AND WELL CONTROL SYSTEME MANAGEMENT.