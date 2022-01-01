Menu

Elsaeed MAGED

EGYPT

En résumé

Dear SIR,
Kindly find the attached resume ,My name is maged Elsaeed ,I am Egyptian ,I have B.Sc. in Communication Engineering at Tanta University (2009) which need your support to get A Position which allows me to Share my Background in Engineering and High performance computing to Telecommunication Problems, Sharpen My skills by taking Quality Experience and Seeking a good Chance in the Communication Field.

-I have Five years’ experience in telecommunication field

-Working Experience:
1-Install roll out sites 2G & 3G equipment Nokia Seminse and Felix packet with commissioning
2- Install roll out sites 2G & 3G equipment Huawei and MW RTN with commissioning
3-install MW NEC with commissioning
4-Use site master to solve Pad KPI problems
5-Finally worked As a coordinator about two years at EEC subcontractor till now

-Now I working At subcontractor EEA in Algeria
-My phone number in Algeria is : +213770921111 or +213555263235
-My phone number in Egypt is:+201277661328


Thanks & Best Regards
Maged Elsaeed



Mes compétences :
Antennas
3G Networks
2G Networks
Communication Skills
ZTE
Wi-Fi
Team Building
Sharpen My skills
Rectifiers
Project Team Skills
BlueTooth Technology
Base Station Controller
BSS (Business Support Systems)

Entreprises

  • GeniProcess International - Site engineer

    2010 - 2012 * Install 2G equipment for new sites (HUAWEI & ETISALAT Project) ;
    * Install new link , commission and routing (RTN 950-RTN 620)(HUAWEI &
    VODAFONE Project) ( HUAWEI & ETISALAT Project)
    * 3G swap nodeB rectification (HUAWEI & ETISALAT Project) ;
    * Replace antenna four ports and install antenna six ports for 3G expansion. ;
    * Adjust the orientation of the antenna. ;
    * Adjust the electrical and mechanical tilt (up & down). ;
    * install remote radio unit (RRU) (3G HUAWEI - MOBINIL Project)&(3G HUAWEI -
    ETISALAT Project)
    * For outdoor sites:-
    * Install APM cabinet (BBU-PSU-EMUA-SLPU).
    * Install IBBS cabinet.
    * For indoor sites:-
    * Install BTS (ZTE) ;
    * Install rack of batteries and rectifier with meduls(ZTE). ;
    * Install (BBU-SLPU- DC BOX) . ;
    * Install the connectors of E1 to ERICSSON cabient. ;
    * Good solution for bad KPI problems. ;
    * Upgrade for central Tanta to increase the number of user: install (BSC-BSS) cabinet
    and connect (power-PCM-fiber) cable
    * Install new NEC MW link (PASOLINK V4 - NEO-IPASO(200-400-1000) and make
    commission with PNMT(NEC-MOBINIL Project)

  • Engineering Enterprises For Civil & Steel - Coordinator engineer

    2009 - maintenant Constructions (EEC) (Algerie project) :-
    * Install BTS Huawei 3900 3G & 2G
    * Install Huawei Rectifier
    * Install GSM Antenna 6 port and Feeder ;
    * Install MW link (1+1) IDU (950-910) and commission with Web LCT2000 ;
    * Using Site Master for (SWP - Return loss -Distance to fault) test. ;
    * Install Delta Rack with RF Module FXDA-FXBB (2G & 3G), System
    module(2G & 3G), With commissioning
    * Install Nokia MW flexibacket with commissioning

    Successfully completed a course in:
    * CCNA(Cisco Certified Network Associated)

Formations

  • Tanta University (Garbia)

    Garbia 2005 - 2009 Bachelor of communication and electronic

    Accumulated Grade: Very Good.
    Graduation Project: Random Access for WI-MAX Network.
    Project Grade: Excellent.

  • Tanta University (Tanta)

    Tanta 2004 - 2009 Bashlor

    Telecommunication engineer

Réseau

