Elsaeed MAGED

Dear SIR,

Kindly find the attached resume ,My name is maged Elsaeed ,I am Egyptian ,I have B.Sc. in Communication Engineering at Tanta University (2009) which need your support to get A Position which allows me to Share my Background in Engineering and High performance computing to Telecommunication Problems, Sharpen My skills by taking Quality Experience and Seeking a good Chance in the Communication Field.



-I have Five years’ experience in telecommunication field



-Working Experience:

1-Install roll out sites 2G & 3G equipment Nokia Seminse and Felix packet with commissioning

2- Install roll out sites 2G & 3G equipment Huawei and MW RTN with commissioning

3-install MW NEC with commissioning

4-Use site master to solve Pad KPI problems

5-Finally worked As a coordinator about two years at EEC subcontractor till now



-Now I working At subcontractor EEA in Algeria

-My phone number in Algeria is : +213770921111 or +213555263235

-My phone number in Egypt is:+201277661328





Thanks & Best Regards

Maged Elsaeed







Mes compétences :

Antennas

3G Networks

2G Networks

Communication Skills

ZTE

Wi-Fi

Team Building

Sharpen My skills

Rectifiers

Project Team Skills

BlueTooth Technology

Base Station Controller

BSS (Business Support Systems)