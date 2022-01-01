Elvira GARCIA DE PACO

Mes compétences :
Molecular and cellular biology
Research
PCR
Western blot
Cell culture
Immunology
Biochemistry
Entreprises
Institut de Génomique Fonctionnelle
- Postdoctoral researcher
montpellier2011 - 2014
IBBMC, Orsay (France)
- PhD and postdoc
2005 - 2010In 2005 I Graduated in Biology (specialities: Biotechnology and Health Biology) in the Complutense University in Madrid (Spain). I was then recruited at the IBBMC in Orsay to do a PhD in the context of a Marie Curie Research Training Network.
In 2007, I obtained my Advanced Studies Diploma in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, in the Complutense University in Madrid.
In september 2009 I obtained my PhD in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology in the Paris-Sud XI University. My thesis project was: Modulation of the response of Mouse macrophages to LPS by the Interleukin-33 or by synthetic peptides representing N-terminal segment of surfactant protein C.
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Complutense University Madrid (Spain)
- Collaborator student