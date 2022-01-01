Menu

Elvira GARCIA DE PACO

montpellier

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Molecular and cellular biology
Research
PCR
Western blot
Cell culture
Immunology
Biochemistry

Entreprises

  • Institut de Génomique Fonctionnelle - Postdoctoral researcher

    montpellier 2011 - 2014

  • IBBMC, Orsay (France) - PhD and postdoc

    2005 - 2010 In 2005 I Graduated in Biology (specialities: Biotechnology and Health Biology) in the Complutense University in Madrid (Spain). I was then recruited at the IBBMC in Orsay to do a PhD in the context of a Marie Curie Research Training Network.
    In 2007, I obtained my Advanced Studies Diploma in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, in the Complutense University in Madrid.
    In september 2009 I obtained my PhD in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology in the Paris-Sud XI University. My thesis project was: Modulation of the response of Mouse macrophages to LPS by the Interleukin-33 or by synthetic peptides representing N-terminal segment of surfactant protein C.

  • Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Complutense University Madrid (Spain) - Collaborator student

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Getafe)

    Getafe 2000 - 2005 Biology

  • Deutsche Schule Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 1991 - 1999

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel