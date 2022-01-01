Menu

Elvira ZENON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • dassé aquitaine - Secrétaire comptable

    2013 - 2015

  • fiduciaie aquitaine - Assistante comptable

    2012 - 2013

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

  • marc informatique - Secrétaire comptable

    2004 - 2009

Formations

  • AFPA

    Pessac 2016 - maintenant titre professionnel

  • AFPA

    Pessac 2011 - 2012 titre professionnel assistante comptable

  • AFPA

    Pessac 2008 - 2009 titre professionnel secrétaire assistante

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel