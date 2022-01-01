Menu

Elvis ALAHO

MANCHESTER

En résumé

I am a versatile, self-motivated, reliable professional with 9 years of experience within the pharmaceutical industry as a Senior Clinical Research Associate.

In the past, I worked for the Institut Gustave Roussy (IGR) as a Senior Clinical Research Associate / Site Study Coordinator where I organised international Phase II and Phase III Oncology studies on several subjects including NET, prostate cancer and thyroid cancer. I conducted all processes necessary to set up the studies, handled Serious Adverse Event queries, ensured accurate recording of supplies used and provided guidance to younger CRAs. I held the position of Senior Clinical Research Associate with Manchester University Hospitals Foundation and Euraxi-Pharma as well, where I supervised multiple Phase III and Phase IV studies on Rhumatitis therapy in 12 sites across France.

Before that I worked as a Clinical Research Associate in multiple organisations including Hôpital Saint Antoine where I managed several international Phase II and Phase III clinical trials on Hepatitis, Hôpital Bichat where I developed documentation and drafted protocols, Hospital Beaujon where I participated in training sessions on Pancreas and Hepato-Gastroenterology, and Drug Consulting (FDC) where I worked on regulatory submissions to CPP and ANSM.

As a professional, I enjoy setting up and organising studies to ensure everything is working exactly as it is supposed to. I believe in working hard to provide high-quality results regardless of time pressure or difficulty. I hold a Bachelor Degree in Clinical Research Leader Management Project and can operate several software programs including Oracle, MS Office, IMPALA, IVRS, IWRS and OC – RDC.

I am now looking for a new part-time or full-time position in a European Union or Middle Eastern country. I am open to all professional proposals including launching new businesses.

If you would like to know more about the value I can bring to your organisation, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Mes compétences :
Thyroid Cancer
Oncology Clinical Research
Communication Skills
Organisational Skills
SAE
Site Management
Monitoring
Clinical Research Associates
Clinical Trials
Medical Devices
Clinical Research
Oncology
team player
interventional radiology
develop documents
Urology
Tumour
Phase IV Clinical Trials
Phase III Clinical Trials
Phase I Clinical Trials
Oracle
Microsoft Office
Managerial Skills
ICH
Gynaecology and Obstetrics
GCP
Feasibility Studies
European Directive Training
Documentation Preparation
Dermatology
Contract Development
Cancer Training
Audit

Entreprises

  • Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust - Senior Clinical Research Associate & Site Coordinator

    2014 - 2014 Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust NHS: (CMUH-NHS),
    * Work Experience Central: Understanding Clinical Research in the U.K.

  • IGR- Institut Gustave Roussy - Senior Clinical Research Associate- Site Coordinator

    2012 - 2014 - Managed and oversaw several international Phase II and Phase III Oncology studies on a variety of subjects including NET, tumour-testicular cancer, prostate cancer and thyroid cancer
    - Conducted and oversaw all necessary procedures and processes for setting up the studies including site selection, the feasibility phase, initiation stage, overall monitoring and site closing
    - Resolved Serious Adverse Event (SAE) queries swiftly and effectively, updated relevant databases and conducted follow-up visits to closely monitor the situation and remain aware of any developments
    - Assisted in arranging and preparing for the international investigator meeting
    - Ensured accurate records of drugs and other medical supplies utilised in the studies
    - Mentored intern and junior CRAs by providing training sessions, offering guidance, answering queries and assisting in the successful completion of difficult tasks

  • Euraxi Pharma - Senior Clinical Research Associate (Home-based)

    2010 - 2011 - Organised and supervised multiple international Phase III and Phase IV studies on Rhumatitis therapy in 12 sites across France
    - Supervised one international Phase II study on Orphan Disease therapeutic area in 1 site in France
    - Arranged and monitored follow-up visits to accurately catalogue research progress and effects on the participants; Ensured all necessary steps were taken to handle SAE issues
    - Reviewed and validated monitoring visit reports in a timely manner to ensure accuracy of information
    - Conducted all necessary procedures to include data in the national register of Rhumatitis

  • Hôpital Saint Antoine - Clinical Research Associate – Study Site Coordinator (Office-based)

    2009 - 2010 - Conducted all necessary processes to organise and manage several international Phase II and Phase III clinical trials in the Hepatitis therapeutic area by ensuring proper equipment set up, monitoring operations, arranging for the acquisition of materials and providing all relevant documentation
    - Devised and developed appropriate study documentation including flowcharts and participant booklets
    - Prepared and delivered training sessions for all nursing staff members
    - Participated in Hepatitis and viral diseases (HIV) training sessions

  • Hôpital Bichat, Department of Clinical Research and Epidemiology -  Clinical Research Project Leader – Internship

    2009 - 2009 - Participated in training sessions to properly develop documents utilised in studies such as case report forms and informed consent forms
    - Drafted a protocol for clinical trials and managed Pharmacovigilance files and archives

  • Hospital Beaujon, Department of Cancérology -  Clinical Research Associate – Study Site Coordinator

    2008 - 2009 - Assumed responsibility for international Phase I study (MEK – Inhibitor) operations
    - Set up and oversaw all Phase III study (GIST) operations
    - Participated in training sessions on Pancreas and Hepato – Gastroenterology

  • For Drug Consulting -CRO - Attaché de Recherche Clinique

    2007 - 2007 Data Collection Tools
     Selection / Exclusion Criteria
     SAE & DLT Reporting
     Informed Consent & Protocol Compliance
     CRF Completion
     Study Files, Documentation Preparation, Processes, Archives
     Feasibility Studies
     Work Directly with Sponsor Company
     Investigational Site Selection
     Regulatory Submissions / Approvals
     Regulatory / Administrative Documents for Trial Master File
     Study Start-up / Initiation
     Contract Development for Investigational Sites / Institutions  Financial Contracts
     Monitoring Activities (site management, logistic and financial follow-up, GCP & SOP protocol, data authentication and more)
     Site Close-out /Pre-audit & Inspection
     Medical Devices / Drugs
     Case Report Form Medical Review & Coding
     Liaising with Investigators

  • Drug Consulting - Clinical Research Associate - Training Session & Internship

    2007 - 2008 * Gained a better understanding of the workings and rules of the GCP, the ICH, the French Ethical
    Committee (CPP), the French Competent authority (ANSM) and the European Directive in relation to
    Biomedical Research; Regulatory submissions to CPP and ANSM

Formations

Réseau