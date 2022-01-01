Elvis ALAHO

I am a versatile, self-motivated, reliable professional with 9 years of experience within the pharmaceutical industry as a Senior Clinical Research Associate.



In the past, I worked for the Institut Gustave Roussy (IGR) as a Senior Clinical Research Associate / Site Study Coordinator where I organised international Phase II and Phase III Oncology studies on several subjects including NET, prostate cancer and thyroid cancer. I conducted all processes necessary to set up the studies, handled Serious Adverse Event queries, ensured accurate recording of supplies used and provided guidance to younger CRAs. I held the position of Senior Clinical Research Associate with Manchester University Hospitals Foundation and Euraxi-Pharma as well, where I supervised multiple Phase III and Phase IV studies on Rhumatitis therapy in 12 sites across France.



Before that I worked as a Clinical Research Associate in multiple organisations including Hôpital Saint Antoine where I managed several international Phase II and Phase III clinical trials on Hepatitis, Hôpital Bichat where I developed documentation and drafted protocols, Hospital Beaujon where I participated in training sessions on Pancreas and Hepato-Gastroenterology, and Drug Consulting (FDC) where I worked on regulatory submissions to CPP and ANSM.



As a professional, I enjoy setting up and organising studies to ensure everything is working exactly as it is supposed to. I believe in working hard to provide high-quality results regardless of time pressure or difficulty. I hold a Bachelor Degree in Clinical Research Leader Management Project and can operate several software programs including Oracle, MS Office, IMPALA, IVRS, IWRS and OC – RDC.



I am now looking for a new part-time or full-time position in a European Union or Middle Eastern country. I am open to all professional proposals including launching new businesses.



If you would like to know more about the value I can bring to your organisation, please don’t hesitate to contact me.



