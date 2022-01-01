Elvis Balifa

Principal Consultant & Geologist chez BRCG Consultance SPRL

Lubumbashi DRC

I’m an accomplished exploration geologist. I began my career as a Junior Geologist – Prospector in DRC (Katanga Copper-cobalt Belt) and progressed in my career working in North Eastern DRC with Anglogold Ashanti. I worked in very harsh environments from the post conflict to tropical and rain equatorial forest with variety of commodities, mainly with base metals and gold. I was responsible for:



. Managed exploration from the grass root level to mining.

. Planning drill programmes

. Logging & Supervising Diamond and Reverse circulation Drilling

. Sampling using modern QC and QA methods

. Managing Geology logistics

. Geological mapping

. Prospecting

. Core logging

. Writing reports with formulating operating plans and associated budgets

. Inputting data and maintaining the integrity of the geological database.

. Analysis and interpretation of geochemical & geophysical data including aeromagnetic and EM data

. Compilation of existing government and historical data with consideration to generating exploration targets



I come across communicative, flexible and passionate about my career. I enjoy working in challenging environments with diverse cultures, I see myself as a mentor and onsides my part of role to effectively train the local staff to take ownership of the projects in their region. I’m very respectful of the assorted custom practices and cultural differences in the countries I’m worked in and mindful of all environmental aspects. I believe that I possess good leadership skills, strong work ethics, integrity and ability to liaise with people of all levels. I’m systematic, meticulous and highly professional with strong attention to detail. I’m result orientated a ‘take charge’ kind of guy with a wealth of experience.



Currently I’m working on several projects as an independent consultant geologist for my own business within DRC. In my team we are two principal geologists and 2 Geologists working in consultancies for mineral explorations companies

Stong Competences in :



Gold, copper, other commodities; logistics; regolith geochemistry; drill holes planning and supervision of drill programs;geological modelling; field mapping; database management; training and supervising the news geologists,Logging of diamond drill core ( lithology, alteration, structure, geotech) and RC chips logging using the PDA for data capture.



