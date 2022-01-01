Menu

Elvis Balifa
Principal Consultant & Geologist chez BRCG Consultance SPRL
Lubumbashi DRC
campblanc@yahoo.fr
+243 (0) 81 531 0885

I’m an accomplished exploration geologist. I began my career as a Junior Geologist – Prospector in DRC (Katanga Copper-cobalt Belt) and progressed in my career working in North Eastern DRC with Anglogold Ashanti. I worked in very harsh environments from the post conflict to tropical and rain equatorial forest with variety of commodities, mainly with base metals and gold. I was responsible for:

. Managed exploration from the grass root level to mining.
. Planning drill programmes
. Logging & Supervising Diamond and Reverse circulation Drilling
. Sampling using modern QC and QA methods
. Managing Geology logistics
. Geological mapping
. Prospecting
. Core logging
. Writing reports with formulating operating plans and associated budgets
. Inputting data and maintaining the integrity of the geological database.
. Analysis and interpretation of geochemical & geophysical data including aeromagnetic and EM data
. Compilation of existing government and historical data with consideration to generating exploration targets

I come across communicative, flexible and passionate about my career. I enjoy working in challenging environments with diverse cultures, I see myself as a mentor and onsides my part of role to effectively train the local staff to take ownership of the projects in their region. I’m very respectful of the assorted custom practices and cultural differences in the countries I’m worked in and mindful of all environmental aspects. I believe that I possess good leadership skills, strong work ethics, integrity and ability to liaise with people of all levels. I’m systematic, meticulous and highly professional with strong attention to detail. I’m result orientated a ‘take charge’ kind of guy with a wealth of experience.

Currently I’m working on several projects as an independent consultant geologist for my own business within DRC. In my team we are two principal geologists and 2 Geologists working in consultancies for mineral explorations companies
Stong Competences in :

Gold, copper, other commodities; logistics; regolith geochemistry; drill holes planning and supervision of drill programs;geological modelling; field mapping; database management; training and supervising the news geologists,Logging of diamond drill core ( lithology, alteration, structure, geotech) and RC chips logging using the PDA for data capture.

Hard Worker
Investigation
Travel

Entreprises

  • BRCG Consultance SPRL - Principal Consultant & Geologist

    2012 - maintenant Looking to expand client-base and grow the consultancy in niche area of mineral project management solutions, mineral business sustainability and exploration business strategy in DRC and providing advice in terms of early-stage project due diligence.

  • Anglogold Ashanti - Senior Brownfields Project Geologist

    2011 - 2012 •Managed exploration from the grass root level to mining.
    •identifying potential target areas for drilling.
    •Planning drill programmes
    •Managing the Adidi Project
    •Logging & Supervising Diamond and Reverse circulation Drilling
    •Ore Modeling
    •Sampling using modern QC and QA methods
    •Managing Geology logistics
    •Reports to the chief Brownfields Geologist

  • AngloGold Ashanti , DR Congo - Project Geologist

    2007 - 2011 Project geologist, including Acting Exploration manager.

    Located in the north eastern DRC, the concession covers an area of 6005km2 and base at the Mongbwalu Project which contains gold hosted within a shallow dipping shear zones (mylonite). The concession is owned by Ashanti Goldfields Kilo in which Anglogold Ashanti own 86.22%.

    Experiences Include:

    •Training and supervising the news geologists.
    •Generating a geological model for the Mongbwalu deposit to aid in exploration targeting and mine planning.
    •Assist in the planning drill holes and supervision of drill programs.
    •Logging diamond drill core and RC chips in all aspects using the PDA for data capture.
    •Updating and validate drill hole databases (Century system).
    •Keeping plans and sections up to date and organised, with accurate and detailed underground mapping and core logging.
    •Acting as site Exploration Manager assuming the role of managing the geology
    department for one month while the Exploration manager was absent, and receiving a letter of commendation for my performance.
    •Assist in managing the Mongbwalu Project resource drill out to an inferred status and the beginning of feasibility study using RC and diamond drill rigs.
    •Working closely with the Engineering, Metallurgy, Survey and Mining Departments to achieve prefeasibility,and feasibility studies
    •Assist in preparing budgets for the entire project.
    •Overseeing onsite preparation lab.
    •Overseeing all aspects of QAQC
    •Assist in database management and improving data capture, share folders etc

  • Anglogold Ashanti - Exploration Geologist

    2005 - 2007 Undertook various exploration projects in North eastern DRC (Central Africa): greenfields reconnaissance and target generation studies .

  • Feza Mining - Production Geologist

    2004 - 2005 Undertaken Open cast mapping, sampling and grade control in the DRC Copper and Cobalt hosted in the roan base metal hydrothermal alteration system adjacent a regional structure. It was owned by the Gecamines Corporation which is state producer first and second world producer during 1985-1989.

  • Azex Mining - Junior Geologist – Prospector in DRC (Katanga Copper-cobalt Belt)

    2003 - 2004 Located in DRC copper belt province (Katanga) this is a small scale mining operation producing Copper and Cobalt hosted in a roan base metal hydrothermal alteration system adjacent a regional structure.Junior Geologist – Prospector in DRC (Katanga Copper-cobalt Belt)

Formations

  • University Of Lubumbashi, DRC Unilu (Lubumbashi)

    Lubumbashi 1998 - 2003 Geologie

    Geology - I think life is short and it does not take his material wealth with him to his death. So I give nice here and now, not tomorrow!

