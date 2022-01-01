Menu

Elvis FUMBAH

En résumé

I am seeking for the possibility of a twelve to twenty-four months’ voluntary work in a food company, which may follow with a possible recruitment. I am a graduate at the College of Technology (COLTECH) of the University of Bamenda seeking for employment. My main fields of study are Food Technology, Food Sciences and Biochemistry...
Mes compétences :
Autocad
software maintenance
software installation
plant design
model development
leadership skills
experimental design
boilers Skills
Sensory analysis
Organoleptic testing
Microsoft office
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Excel
Aluminium
ASPEN

Entreprises

  • SOPROICAM - STAGE FIN D'ETUDE

    2016 - 2016 the design of a continuous system of vegetable oil pre-treatment from a batch system
    Post: final student internship
    Skills gained: skills for the design of food manufacturing systems

  • SOPROICAM - STAGE D'APPLICATION

    2015 - 2015 Research on the valurisation of bleaching earth from the decoloring unit of vegetable oil refining
    post: third year internship
    skills gained: experimental designs, wood boiler skills

Formations

  • University Of Bamenda (Bamenda)

    Bamenda 2012 - 2016 Bachelor of Technology

    Collage of Technology of the University of Bamenda
    Department of Food Sciences and Food Technology

  • University Of Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2008 - 2011 diplome d'etude universitaire generale

    Am particularly interested by the chemistry of food and human nutrition

