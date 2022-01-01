Retail
Elvis PEPION
Elvis PEPION
ST MARS DU DÉSERT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Systeme U Ouest
- Employé Logistique
2009 - maintenant
Formations
ENI Ecole Informatique
Saint Herblain
2015 - 2015
Technicien Supérieur en Support Informatique
- Microsoft Office 2013
- Gestion Windows7,8 et Debian
- Windows7,8,Server 2012,Debian,AS 400,Topaze
- TCP / IP, administration 1er niveau (Server 2012,Debian,Windows7,8)
- DHCP, DNS, WINS,Serveurs WEB,Authentification(AD, NIS),Serveur RDS.
- Gestion de Parc :Méthode ITIL et GLPI
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2013
- Vmware Server et Workstation
- Apache,Mysql
- Nagios
- Cisco Cursus IT Ess