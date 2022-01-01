Menu

Elvis PEPION

ST MARS DU DÉSERT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Systeme U Ouest - Employé Logistique

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • ENI Ecole Informatique

    Saint Herblain 2015 - 2015 Technicien Supérieur en Support Informatique

    - Microsoft Office 2013
    - Gestion Windows7,8 et Debian
    - Windows7,8,Server 2012,Debian,AS 400,Topaze
    - TCP / IP, administration 1er niveau (Server 2012,Debian,Windows7,8)
    - DHCP, DNS, WINS,Serveurs WEB,Authentification(AD, NIS),Serveur RDS.
    - Gestion de Parc :Méthode ITIL et GLPI
    - Microsoft Exchange Server 2013
    - Vmware Server et Workstation
    - Apache,Mysql
    - Nagios
    - Cisco Cursus IT Ess