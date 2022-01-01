Ely Prudence KINCZYKSI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Bonjour & merci de vous être arrêté sur ma fiche!
Principalement actrice, appréciant les rôles et défis impossibles, mais aussi photographe et réalisatrice autodidacte.
Retrouvez-moi nombreux principalement sur: https://www.facebook.com/elykinczyski
Au plaisir d'une future collaboration,
Hello,
Actress in the nonconformist and self-taught, polymorphic profile, with origins spanish - algero- polish, Height: 5'1" ft for weight 44 kg, 33'46"B-24-33'46, not dyed hair, speaking German (+++) and English (+) fluently.
I work on several different texts and feel comfortable in all registers of play. I appreciate especially impossible roles and challenges.
In case of any question about my work of actress, photograph or director, please contact at my personal page: https://www.facebook.com/elykinczyski/?fref=ts
I'm looking forward working with you,
Best regards from Paris,
Thank you.
Ely Prudence KINCZYSKI
Mes compétences :
Actrice
Allemand
Anglais
Auteur
Auteur scénariste
Chanteuse
Cinéma
Danse
Interprète
Metteur en scène
Piano
Réalisatrice
Scénariste
Théâtre
Voix off
Comédie
Scénario
Chant
Pas de formation renseignée