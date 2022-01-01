Ely Prudence KINCZYKSI

Bonjour & merci de vous être arrêté sur ma fiche!



Principalement actrice, appréciant les rôles et défis impossibles, mais aussi photographe et réalisatrice autodidacte.

Retrouvez-moi nombreux principalement sur: https://www.facebook.com/elykinczyski



Au plaisir d'une future collaboration,







Hello,



Actress in the nonconformist and self-taught, polymorphic profile, with origins spanish - algero- polish, Height: 5'1" ft for weight 44 kg, 33'46"B-24-33'46, not dyed hair, speaking German (+++) and English (+) fluently.

I work on several different texts and feel comfortable in all registers of play. I appreciate especially impossible roles and challenges.



In case of any question about my work of actress, photograph or director, please contact at my personal page: https://www.facebook.com/elykinczyski/?fref=ts



I'm looking forward working with you,

Best regards from Paris,



Thank you.



Ely Prudence KINCZYSKI



Mes compétences :

Actrice

Allemand

Anglais

Auteur

Auteur scénariste

Chanteuse

Cinéma

Danse

Interprète

Metteur en scène

Piano

Réalisatrice

Scénariste

Théâtre

Voix off

Comédie

Scénario

Chant