Menu

Elysee GBAYORO

ABENGOUROU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Windows Server 2008 R2
WinDev
VPN
Microsoft Internet Information Server
LAN/WAN > VLAN
WordPress
WiMAX
Wi-Fi
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VMware
UMTS
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Symantec
SMTP
RIP
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Personal Home Page
Oracle 10G
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Joomla!
JavaScript
Java
Intrusion Prevention System
Intrusion Detection System
HTML
GSM
GPRS
Frame Relay
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Drupal
DMZ
Corel Draw Suite
Cascading Style Sheets
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Adobe Photoshop
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • NYKOMEDIA COMMUNICATION - INFORMATICIEN

    2011 - 2012 En Stage professionnel chargé :
    * D'administrer le réseau de l'affichage dynamique ;
    * D'assurer également le bon fonctionnement du parc informatique

  • NIKOMEDIA-COMMUNICATION - INFORMATICIEN

    2011 - maintenant

  • LIKARIANE SERVICES - INFORMATICIEN

    2010 - 2011 Permis de conduire
    BCDE

    LANGUES

    Français :
    très bon niveau

    Anglais :
    Sait parler et ecrire

    LOISIRS
    Lecture Internet Sport



    *
    Maintenance et installation de réseau informatique
    * Vente et fourniture de bureau, consommable informatique

  • NIFRIQUE COMMUNICATION - TECHNICO-COMMERCIAL

    2008 - 2009 * Vente de produit Voip (Gateway linksys et unités) et consommables informatiques

Formations

  • Ingénierie (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2014 Master 1 en sciences informatiques

  • Groupe ITA-INGENIERIE SA (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2013 Licence pro

    Licence pro (LP) en sciences informatiques à GROUPE I.T.A-INGENIERIE Marcory

  • Institut Supérieur Aimé Césaire YOPOUGON (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2005 - 2006 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    Option : Informatique Industrielle et Maintenance

  • Lycée Roi Des Rois (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2003 - 2004 Baccalaureate Degree

Réseau