Menu

Elysee Guy ZOBO

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Câblage

Entreprises

  • IT security one - Technicien

    2014 - maintenant

  • it security one - Technicien

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Groupe ISIP (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2015

Réseau