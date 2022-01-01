Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elysee Guy ZOBO
Ajouter
Elysee Guy ZOBO
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Câblage
Entreprises
IT security one
- Technicien
2014 - maintenant
it security one
- Technicien
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Groupe ISIP (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2012 - 2015
Réseau
Huberson KOUAME